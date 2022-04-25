Forums set for Tuesday, Thursday on Kearney Public school board race

KEARNEY — Voters in the Kearney School District will have two opportunities this week to learn about candidates for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education.

Eight candidates are campaigning for three seats on the KPS Board. From that field of eight, six candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

The top three vote-getters on Nov. 8 will win four-year terms on the officially nonpartisan school board.

The eight candidates include incumbents Drew Blessing and Wendy Kreis and challengers Paul Hazard, John Icenogle, Will Kirkland, Derek Meyer, Dionne Moore and Jacob Reiter.

Candidate forums are planned Tuesday and Thursday.

The first forum will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and is organized by the Kearney Education Association. The faculty group invited all eight school board candidates, and of those, six will take part. They are incumbents Blessing and Kreis and challengers Icenogle, Kirkland, Moore and Reiter. Challengers Hazard and Meyer will not participate.

Tuesday’s KEA forum will be in the KPS administration building, 320 W. 24th St. Seating is limited, so the candidates event will be livestreamed on the KEA Facebook page.

The Buffalo County Republican Party is co-sponsoring a town hall style debate on Thursday for the KPS candidates.

The GOP event begins at 7 p.m. at the Kearney Eagles Club, 17 W. 24th St.

Joe Maul, newly elected chairman of the Buffalo County Republicans, said that as of today, five of the eight school board candidates have committed to the debate: incumbent Wendy Kreis and challengers Dionne Moore, Jacob Reiter, Derek Meyer and Paul Hazard.

Although Maul said he had not received commitments from three candidates, one of those three, Icenogle, said he had not been informed about the GOP debate until today, but he said he will participate.

Kirkland said he will not participate in the GOP debate.

“I decided earlier this month not to attend any partisan debates because the school board isn’t a partisan body. I’m trying to keep my campaign as nonpartisan as possible,” Kirkland said.

Blessing also said he will not participate in any political debates.