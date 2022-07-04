Fort Kearney Trading Post back bigger, better than ever

KEARNEY — Fort Kearney Trading Post has been reborn.

Friday afternoon, the store’s operator, Brandon Garrels, posted briefly on Facebook that the convenience store at the Minden Interstate 80 exit east of Kearney has reopened.

During an interview with the Kearney Hub, Garrels revealed there are a lot of new products and services at the business.

On June 6, Garrels and his parents — owners Marty and Peggy Garrels — cut the ribbon on the Trading Post’s new building. The place is spacious and bright, the epoxy-coated floor sparkles in the store’s bright interior, and customers were complimenting Garrels on the Trading Post’s extra clean restrooms.

The store’s shelves are stocked with the usual convenience store snacks, soft drinks and beer, and the kitchen is open so customers can order freshly prepared foods.

“Our food is good. I’ve lived on it in the past,” Garrels said.

He said the Trading Post is selling two 20-ounce bottles of Coca Cola for $2.

Outdoors, the Trading Post has four pumps for gasoline and diesel. There also is truck parking in a large lot on the north and northeast sides of the store. The Trading Post invites truckers to park for the night. The business will add showers in a week or two.

“The idea for the trucks has been out there for a decade,” Garrels said.

He said he spent a good deal of his life as a truck dispatcher and in gasoline sales.

“My dad told me that everything I’ve done in my life has prepared me to operate this business,” he said.

The Trading Post can beam the daily price of gasoline to I-80 travelers from an illuminated sign atop a 60-foot mast.

Garrels said that late in the week the wholesale price of gasoline dropped a bit, but it was back up as the Fourth of July weekend got under way.

“Everyone who I talk to who knows what I do asks me what the price of gasoline is,” Garrels said. “If I could predict that I’d be rich.”