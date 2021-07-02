Former UNK student has been convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault

KEARNEY — A former University of Nebraska at Kearney student has been convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault in an on-campus incident.

Antony Fallas Torres, 18, of Omaha was convicted in June in Buffalo County District Court of third-degree sexual assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and procuring alcohol for a minor, all misdemeanors. The incident involved a 16-year-old and happened in an on-campus residence hall, Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson, said when charges were filed in October.

The incident was isolated and was investigated by UNK Police. Gottula said Torres no longer is enrolled in UNK classes.

Judge Ryan Carson accepted Torres’ plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Department to do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation, including a recent substance abuse evaluation and a sex offender assessment — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled for August.