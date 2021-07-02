 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former UNK student has been convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault
0 Comments
top story

Former UNK student has been convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A former University of Nebraska at Kearney student has been convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault in an on-campus incident.

Antony Fallas Torres, 18, of Omaha was convicted in June in Buffalo County District Court of third-degree sexual assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and procuring alcohol for a minor, all misdemeanors. The incident involved a 16-year-old and happened in an on-campus residence hall, Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson, said when charges were filed in October.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Antony Torres

Antony Torres

The incident was isolated and was investigated by UNK Police. Gottula said Torres no longer is enrolled in UNK classes.

Judge Ryan Carson accepted Torres’ plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Department to do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation, including a recent substance abuse evaluation and a sex offender assessment — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled for August.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Denmark, cows can enjoy live classical moo-sic

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News