Former Ravenna nursing home building under new ownership

RAVENNA — A former nursing home building in Ravenna has a new owner.

Schaneman Properties of Kearney purchased the former Ravenna Good Samaritan Society property for $75,000 on Aug. 31, according to the Buffalo County Assessor website.

The nursing home facility closed in December due to ongoing staffing challenges, a decline in the number of residents and increased operating costs, said Vice President of Operations Nate Schema at the time of the closure. The Arapahoe and Valentine facilities were also closed.

New owner Luke Schaneman owns other rental property in Ravenna, and he has had a great experience working in the community, he said.

“Ravenna has been really good to us up here. I like the town. People are really friendly. It seems like everyone knows everyone, and they all watch out for each other,” Schaneman said.

Schaneman is currently considering converting the building into apartments, but he has been in talks with the Ravenna Economic Development Corporation about different uses for the building. In the deed of trust, the facility cannot be used as another health care facility, said Linda Zinnell, board member with REDC.

“The old chapel in there is a beautiful facility. It’s right next to the old dining hall. We thought that could be used for a wedding venue or a community space. That was just an idea. There are no official plans,” said Zachary West, REDC Executive Director.

The community of Ravenna is currently developing a community needs assessment survey with South Central Economic Development District that could provide potential ideas for the space, West said. A steering committee will meet Oct. 12 to finalize the questions for the survey, and it will be released to the community three weeks later.

In January, there will be a town hall meeting with SCEDD to reveal the results. A similar survey was done in 2016.

“There are a couple of projects that have happened as results of that survey,” West said. “The city library was constructed and opened in 2018. The hike and bike trail did a groundbreaking this fall. Both projects were seen as community needs from the last community assessment survey.”

West hopes the survey will reveal what the housing needs are in Ravenna, whether it be new stock, rehab of existing stock, apartments, rentals, etc.

Schaneman said they have been working to clean and do repairs in the building. He does not have concrete plans yet for the facility, but there is an array of possibilities.

“I’m fairly confident that what the owner does will benefit the community. He’s willing to work with the community and wanting to invest in the community,” West said.