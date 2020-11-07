Former Overton resident collected candidate memorabilia now on display at museum

LEXINGTON — Forget Tuesday’s presidential election. Slip back to a simpler time.
A time of campaign buttons for Richard Nixon and John Fitzgerald Kennedy, and Thomas Dewey and Harry Truman.
A time of hats for Barack Obama and John McCain.
The program from the 1969 presidential inauguration of Richard M. Nixon.
Those relics and more are on display at the Dawson County Historical Society Museum through Dec. 31. They belonged to David Collins, 63, an Overton native and most lately of Washington, Iowa, who died in July.
Starting young
As a youngster, Collins had a presidential seal on his bedspread and a wall border of all the U.S. presidents’ pictures. When he was 12, he went to President Richard M. Nixon’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.
As a teenager, he attended Presidential Classroom in Washington, D.C., an academic leadership development program that provides young people with access to the federal government and the people who shape public policy.
His sister, Janet Gottula of Lincoln, isn’t quite sure when or why her brother’s interest in politics sprouted. “I guess it was with my father, who went on a trade mission trip to Europe with Gov. Norbert Tiemann in 1965,” she said.
That interest grew stronger as he grew up. He was a page at the Republican National Convention in Kansas City and volunteered with the convention staff of then-President Gerald R. Ford.
He also belonged to Nebraska Teenage Republicans and volunteered for numerous political committees for Republican candidates statewide. He was an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention in Detroit in 1980.
Political future?
Gottula said her brother was a “very charismatic person who was very good at connecting with people. Everyone thought he would run for a high office someday,” she said.
“We used to laugh because my mother was always known as ‘David’s Mom,’ not Lois. We hosted several politicians at our home as they were campaigning,” she added.
Collins’ political collecting began during a family trip to Washington, D.C., years ago. “A lot of the other things he got on the internet or on his travels,” she said.
Although they family knew of his collection, they found even more items after his death, including mugs in several unopened boxes.
He had containers of presidential coins and a collection of elephants. He kept presidential figures around his fireplace. He had presidential plates and GOP elephants. After his death, Gottula filled her Ford Escape with five carloads of political mementos and more. He also had T-shirts from past political campaigns and more.
He has buttons from presidential elections of 70 years ago and mugs from every presidential administration between 1964 and 2017, either a donkey or an elephant depending on the political party.
A little background
Collins was born on Feb. 5, 1957, in Overton to Arlyn and Lois Graham Collins. After he went to the Nixon inauguration in early 1969, he was hooked. While at Overton High School, he served as the state Teenage Republicans chairman in Nebraska.
He graduated from high school in 1975 and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1979. While in college, he spent two summers as an intern in Washington, D.C., for U.S. Sen. Carl T. Curtis and was a page in the Nebraska Legislature in 1978.
At age 24, he spent 18 months as political director of the Nebraska Republican Party. He was a research analyst for state Sen. Loran Schmitt. He also worked while in college in the offices of the Dawson County and Buffalo County clerks.
Chamber of commerce work
He spent his career largely with chambers of commerce in various states. He served as president of the Kingdom of Callaway Chamber of Commerce in Fulton, Missouri, and executive vice president of the Chamber of Commerce in Pocatello, Idaho.
“In his work with the various chambers, he loved to ‘get things done,’” Gottula said. “Whenever we visited him we’d get a tour of the town to see all the projects he was working on.”
He held leadership positions in Clear Lake, Iowa, with the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Clear Lake Economic Development Corporation and North Central Iowa Growth Partnership.
He was executive director of both the Hubbard County Regional Economic Development Corporation in Park Rapids, Minnesota, and the Washington Economic Development Group in Washington, Iowa. He also ran unsuccessfully for state legislature in Minnesota.
He was married twice, to Nancy Lambert and Talaine Goldberg. Collins, who had no children of his own, had reconciled with Goldberg not long ago.
Collins was chosen Rotarian of the Year when he lived in Minnesota. He also enjoyed watching Husker football. He had worked with former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman and remained good friends with him.
Gottula recalls how, when he lived in Washington, Iowa, her brother went to the nation’s capital as president of his homeowners association. “I’m finally in Washington as the president,” he texted her.
Peace at last
The Dawson County Historical Society exhibit also includes a Plectron exhibit which Collins had put together. Plectron was an electronics firm in Overton started by Collins’ father Arlyn and a friend Keith Wyckoff in 1954. It was a pioneer in tone alerting fire equipment, which alerted volunteer firemen to fires through their own receivers instead of blowing a siren. In 1967, Collins and the sales manager, who was from Kearney, were killed in a plane crash.
This summer, Collins went to the site of that plane crash in Kirksville, Missouri, and found pieces of the wing and vinyl from the seats after 53 years.
“David idolized our dad. He was devastated when he died. He never really got over it until he was at the crash site and finally found some peace. He said it was a surreal experience, but he finally had peace and closure,” Gottula said.
Two months later, he passed away.
