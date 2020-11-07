Former Overton resident collected candidate memorabilia now on display at museum

That interest grew stronger as he grew up. He was a page at the Republican National Convention in Kansas City and volunteered with the convention staff of then-President Gerald R. Ford.

He also belonged to Nebraska Teenage Republicans and volunteered for numerous political committees for Republican candidates statewide. He was an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention in Detroit in 1980.

Political future?

Gottula said her brother was a “very charismatic person who was very good at connecting with people. Everyone thought he would run for a high office someday,” she said.

“We used to laugh because my mother was always known as ‘David’s Mom,’ not Lois. We hosted several politicians at our home as they were campaigning,” she added.

Collins’ political collecting began during a family trip to Washington, D.C., years ago. “A lot of the other things he got on the internet or on his travels,” she said.

Although they family knew of his collection, they found even more items after his death, including mugs in several unopened boxes.