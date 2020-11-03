Former Nebraska state treasurer and attorney general to sign copies of first novel in Kearney Sunday

KEARNEY — Don Stenberg, former Nebraska state treasurer and attorney general, will sign copies of his first novel, “Eavesdropping on Lucifer,” at the The Solid Rock Christian bookstore 1-3 p.m. Sunday as part of Kearney’s Holiday Open House.
The book is a story about the devil instructing an apprentice on how to wreak havoc in contemporary society.
“Eavesdropping on Lucifer” was released in May during COVID-19 restrictions, “so this will be my first real opportunity to visit personally with readers and hear firsthand about their impressions of the book. I also am interested in hearing their thoughts on evil and how it can be overcome in our society today,” Stenberg said.
He said the novel grew out of his science-based undergraduate education and his lifelong interest in science and history, as well as his personal reading about history over many years. He also was influenced by his work as a lawyer and as attorney general, with a particular emphasis on constitutional law.
“I didn’t really plan to write a book. It just happened,” he said. “The basic ideas for the book flowed into my mind, and in three or four days during a vacation out of town, I wrote what would become one-third of the book.”
However, he had no time to finish the book until he left the state treasurer’s office in January 2019.
Linda Muhlbach, owner of The Solid Rock at 2010 Central Ave., said her customers and friends are searching for examples of strong Christian leadership right now.
“The only answer to these troubling times is the truth that comes from God’s word, and in ‘Eavesdropping on Lucifer,’ Don provides that,” she said.
Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft said, “Eavesdropping on Lucifer is common sense, digestible wisdom that can be easily understood by every generation. C.S. Lewis would have given it his stamp of approval.”
Other reviewers have said the book is a fascinating explanation of the forces of evil. They have also said it is easy to read, insightful and thought-provoking. It has climbed to 16th on Amazon’s list of Contemporary Christian Fiction books.
To learn more about Stenberg’s book, visit EavesdroppingOnLucifer.com and on Facebook at Eavesdropping-on-Lucifer.
