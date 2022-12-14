Former Minden school board member seeking judgment in lawsuit against superintendent, board

MINDEN – A former Minden Public Schools Board of Education member is asking for a judgment to be made in a lawsuit she filed against all current Minden school board members and the school’s superintendent.

According to court records, Katie Sinsel of Minden filed a lawsuit in Nov. 2021 in Kearney County District Court against Superintendent James Widdifield, Board President Rusty Rhynalds and Vice President Justin Glanzer as well as board members Andy Craig, Cody Krull, Kevin Raun and Darcie Reed. A hearing is scheduled Thursday in Adams County District Courtroom.

Sinsel claims that she was unlawfully prevented from participating in school board meetings and then removed as a member of the school board.

Widdifield and the school board members have opposed Sinsel’s motion for partial summary judgment, arguing that she was removed from the school board after missing more than two consecutive meetings, according to court records. They also argue that Sinsel refused to follow protocols created by the school board to protect the health and safety of the school board and all other visitors to school board meetings, and that she was not removed because other members of the board disagreed with her politically.

At the March 8, 2021, regular school board meeting, the Minden Board of Education approved a reaffirmation of the Back to School resolution, which was approved by the board on Aug. 10, 2020. The resolution required all school board members to wear a mask from the time they enter any school building, during school board meetings and until they exit any and all school buildings. If a board member refused to abide by this requirement, the board may vote to count that board member as an unexcused absence from the meeting. Sinsel voted against the reaffirmation in March.

In the lawsuit, Sinsel claims she attended but was wrongfully prevented from participating in the April 12 meeting by Widdifield and the school board members. The school board members allegedly wrongfully declared that Sinsel did not attend the meeting.

The lawsuit stated that the board members modified the minutes of the March 8 regular board meeting to indicate Sinsel was absent. The resolution to remove Sinsel from the school board was both “injurious to her reputation and demonstrably untrue.”

Sinsel attended but said she was “wrongfully prevented” from participating in the May 10 regular meeting. She allegedly was not given notice of the May 27 special meeting of the school board to appoint Reed as a replacement for Sinsel.

The lawsuit claims that the school board “lacks statutory authority to unilaterally remove one of its members from their duly elected position.” It also states that the board violated the open meetings act by not notifying Sinsel of the May 27 special meeting.

In their argument, Widdifield and the board state that Sinsel was absent from six consecutive regular meetings of the school board, including the March 8 board meeting, March 23 special meeting, April 12 Americanism meeting and board meeting, April 26 board meeting and May 10 board meeting. They argue that Nebraska law only allows a board member to miss two consecutive regular board meetings. If a member misses a third consecutive regular meeting, a vacancy can be declared.

Sinsel did physically appear at the March 8, March 30, April 12 and April 26 meetings. However, because she was not wearing a mask, it was considered an unexcused absence. She did not physically appear at the March 23 special meeting with no alleged reason for her absence, and the board counted this as an unexcused absence, according to court documents. While the March 23 and April 26 meetings were considered a special meeting, Widdifield and the school board members argue that Nebraska statute does not differentiate between regular and special meetings.

Due to the alleged consecutive absences by Sinsel, the school board and Widdifield argue that the board had the authority to appoint Reed to the vacant seat. They have asked the court to deny Sinsel’s request for partial summary judgement.

Sinsel argues that Nebraska statute does differentiate between a regular and special school board meeting, and she did not miss more than two consecutive regular meetings. Sinsel requests the court grant her request for partial summary judgement, declare her status as a duly elected member of the school board and remove Reed from unlawfully occupying her seat on the board.

Sinsel was initially charged in Kearney County Court with trespassing and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, after an incident April 12, 2021, when she refused to wear a mask at a Minden school board meeting. Sinsel was arrested by Minden police after becoming disorderly and disruptive, according to a resolution to remove a board member passed by the Minden Board of Education.

Sinsel pleaded not guilty to both charges, and the case was dismissed in June 2021 in Kearney County Court. In Aug. 2021, Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy refiled the same charges against Sinsel in district court. The charges were dismissed later that month.