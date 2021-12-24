Former Minden Public Schools Board of Education member sues current board members

MINDEN — A former Minden Public Schools Board of Education member has filed a lawsuit against all current Minden school board members and the school’s superintendent.
According to court records, Katie Sinsel of Minden filed a lawsuit in November in Kearney County District Court against Superintendent James Widdifield, Board President Rusty Rhynalds and Vice President Justin Glanzer as well as board members Andy Craig, Cody Krull, Kevin Raun and Darcie Reed.
Sinsel claims that she was unlawfully prevented from participating in school board meetings and then removed as a member of the school board.
Sinsel was initially charged in Kearney County Court with trespassing and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, after an incident April 12 when she refused to wear a mask at a Minden school board meeting. Sinsel was arrested by Minden police after becoming disorderly and disruptive, according to a resolution to remove a board member passed by the Minden Board of Education.
The school board previously had approved a reaffirmation of the Back to School resolution, which required all school board members to wear a mask from the time they enter any school building, during school board meetings and until they exit any and all school buildings. At a special meeting April 26, Minden Board of Education members approved the resolution to remove board member Sinsel.
Sinsel pleaded not guilty to both charges and the case was dismissed in June in Kearney County Court. In August, Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy refiled the same charges against Sinsel in district court. The charges were dismissed later that month.
In the lawsuit, Sinsel claims she attended but was wrongfully prevented from participating in the April 12 meeting by Widdifield and the school board members. The school board members allegedly wrongfully declared that Sinsel did not attend the meeting.
The lawsuit stated that the board members modified the minutes of the March 8 regular board meeting to indicate Sinsel was absent. The resolution to remove Sinsel from the school board was both “injurious to her reputation and demonstrably untrue.”
Sinsel attended but was “wrongfully prevented” from participating in the May 10 regular meeting. She allegedly was not given notice of the May 27 special meeting of the school board to appoint Reed as a replacement for Sinsel. She has attended every regular board meeting since then.
The lawsuit claims that the school board “lacks statutory authority to unilaterally remove one of its members from their duly elected position.” It also states that the board violated the open meetings act by not notifying Sinsel of the May 27 special meeting.
According to the lawsuit, the appointment of Reed to take Sinsel’s seat is “unlawful, invalid and ineffective.”
Sinsel asks that she be recognized as a member of the school board, that resolution of the May 27 meeting be void and she be granted an award for the attorney fees and any other relief the court finds just.