Former Minden Public Schools Board of Education member sues current board members

Sinsel pleaded not guilty to both charges and the case was dismissed in June in Kearney County Court. In August, Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy refiled the same charges against Sinsel in district court. The charges were dismissed later that month.

In the lawsuit, Sinsel claims she attended but was wrongfully prevented from participating in the April 12 meeting by Widdifield and the school board members. The school board members allegedly wrongfully declared that Sinsel did not attend the meeting.

The lawsuit stated that the board members modified the minutes of the March 8 regular board meeting to indicate Sinsel was absent. The resolution to remove Sinsel from the school board was both “injurious to her reputation and demonstrably untrue.”

Sinsel attended but was “wrongfully prevented” from participating in the May 10 regular meeting. She allegedly was not given notice of the May 27 special meeting of the school board to appoint Reed as a replacement for Sinsel. She has attended every regular board meeting since then.