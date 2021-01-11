Former KPD chief Dan Lynch set for first Buffalo County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday

KEARNEY — Dan Lynch will serve his first meeting as a member of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Lynch, the retired chief of the Kearney Police Department, was sworn in on Thursday. He will replace Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek, who has retired from the Board of Commissioners.

Tuesday will serve as the commissioners’ reorganizational meeting.

The first order of business will be to accept nominations for chairman of the board. The current chairman is Commissioner Bill McMullen of Kearney. Next, the board will accept nominations for vice chairman. Commissioner Ivan Klein of Gibbon is the current vice chair.

The reorganizational meeting will include designation of the banks that will serve as depositories for the county. The board also will appoint Buffalo County representatives to various boards, including the Kearney Area Visitors Bureau, Buffalo County Economic Development Council, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Board and Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.

The county board will set a bid date for two communications towers that will be part of the Sheriff’s Office’s $4.6 million radio update. Commissioners also will discuss purchasing two patrol cars for the Sheriff’s Department.