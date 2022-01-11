 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Kearney restaurant comes down, but what will replace it remains unknown
El Maguey demolition

On Point Construction Management was busy Monday demolishing the former restaurant building at 1104 Second Ave. A representative of the property’s owner was unable to disclose plans for the property.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The former restaurant at 1104 Second Ave. was demolished Monday, but what the future of that property will be remains unknown.

Formerly the home of the El Maguey and Famous Filmore restaurants, the building was roped off in recent weeks while some underground water main work was conducted.

Monday demolition of the building was conducted by On Point Construction Management, 2202 Central Ave.

The city of Kearney building permit for that site lists the demolition as a $50,000 expense. The construction permit calls for the shell, or outer walls, of a building to be constructed. Anticipated cost of that operation is $780,000, according to the building permit. Interior volume is listed at 1,148. The lot is 25,500 square feet.

A spokesperson for the property’s current owner, Royce Kearney LLC, said he was not able to describe plans for the location.

Buffalo County records say that Anchor Ridge LLC sold the property in November 2021 for $510,000.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

