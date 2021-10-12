Former Hub writer Lori Potter, among journalists inducted in Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame

Jill Claflin, an Ohio native, first worked on the copy desks of the Cincinnati Post and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but found her way to Nebraska and with two friends bought the Callaway Courier in 1978. She later returned to Cincinnati to become an assistant managing editor, but came back to Nebraska to become managing editor of the North Platte Telegraph in 1985. She served as general manager of the Lexington-Clipper Herald from 1990 to 1993 and then became executive editor of the Telegraph.

Claflin then moved to Georgia and became editorial manager at Habitat for Humanity headquarters in 1996. She later became Habitat’s director of creative services and then its senior director of communications, a position she held until her retirement in 2014. She now lives in Cozad and is again active in Nebraska Press Women. She was named the NPW Communicator of Achievement in 2020.

Rheta Childe Dorr, born in Omaha in 1866, was the first editor of The Suffragist, the official newspaper of the new Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage. Once she moved to New York, she became a newspaper society editor who helped broker an alliance between society women and immigrant working women.