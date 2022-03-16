Former Hub publisher Hall, 86, dies in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Daryl Hall, 86, who was publisher of the Kearney Hub from 1985 to 1993, has died.

Hall’s wife, Jan, said he had been in failing health for several years, and died Monday.

Hall’s newspaper career included stints as editor of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald for 12 years from 1975 to 1985 and publisher of the Hub.

The Omaha World-Herald Company, which owned the Hub, transferred Hall to Carlsbad, New Mexico, in 1993 where he served as publisher of the Current-Argus newspaper.

He retired in Las Cruces and lived in New Mexico 20 years before he and Jan moved to Lincoln in 2013.

He was born March 28, 1935, in Altoona, Kansas, to Robert and Juanita Hall. His mother died when he was 3 months old and he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Cora Carver.

He graduated from high school in Neodesha, Kansas, and from Independence (Kansas) Community College. He earned a degree in journalism at the University of Kansas and served two years in the U.S. Army.

His first job after the Army was at the McCook Gazette. He later was the editor of daily newspapers in Ellensburg, Washington, and Coffeyville, Kansas. He was active in many professional journalism organizations.

He was president of the Nebraska Daily Publishers Association and Associated Press Managing Editors in both Nebraska and Kansas, and served on the board of the Nebraska Press Association and chaired the circulation committee of the multistate Inland Press Association. Hall served on the advisory board for the University of Nebraska School of Journalism and on the Community Relations Board of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.