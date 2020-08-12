KEARNEY — A retired hospice nurse has asked the city of Kearney to officially endorse wearing face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“The sooner we do something to mitigate the spread of coronavirus the better,” Brad Stephan said. He asked the City Council during its meeting Tuesday to approve a proclamation recommending mask usage, not a mandate.
He said his presentation to the council was because of his strong desire to see the city lead the fight to halt the spread of the deadly virus.
“As we know, Buffalo County’s caseload is on an upward trend. We’ve seen a 136% increase since July 1, with 184 cases on that date and 435 as of Monday,” he said. Stephan cautioned that his statistics do not include people who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic and have not been tested “and who may or may not be wearing a mask.”
Mayor Stan Clouse said the council couldn’t act on Stephan’s recommendation, but action may be possible later.
“I don’t have a problem if we do a proclamation, but not a mandate,” Clouse said.
City Manager Michael Morgan said the city staff would act at the council’s direction. Morgan said the city has access to a number of video billboards for messaging. The city already prepared templates and posted them to the city’s Facebook page for businesses who want to communicate to customers about health and safety measures.
Stephan said there’s an urgent need for a mask proclamation.
“The sooner we do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Kearney, the better. Especially now, due to the unknown impact of return to school, return of the flu season and return of the fall/winter season. Other than staying home or moving to a deserted island, we know that wearing masks and social distancing are the two most effective prevention strategies,” Stephan said.
He said a strong message from the city would reinforce mask-wearing policies at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Central Community College, Kearney Public Schools, both hospitals and a large segment of Kearney’s business community.
Stephan suggested a city-sponsored poster contest for children and PSAs by local media.
“The goal of a communitywide mask endorsement is to create both public awareness and public pressure, rather than governmental pressure. When people see most other people voluntarily wearing masks, they will consciously or subconsciously reconsider their decision not to wear one,” Stephan said.
He said the city has taken several decisive actions to reduce the spread of coronavirus. “A great example is the Peterson Senior Activity Center and how it nimbly responds and adapts to the ever-changing status of COVID-19. I also praise the council for, early on, postponing several major projects — an excellent decision — as well as postponing payroll increases, all in anticipation of reduced tax revenues. The only thing missing is a communitywide endorsement for mask-wearing.”