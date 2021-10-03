Former Eaton executive to lead Nebraska community colleges

LINCOLN — The new executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association is a former production manager, and later the operational excellence (lean manufacturing) manager for Eaton Corp.’s vehicle division plant in Kearney.

The NCCA on Friday announced the appointment of Courtney Wittstruck as executive director. Wittstruck will succeed Greg Adams, who will retire Dec. 31 following five years of service.

Wittstruck most recently served as plant manager for Continental Tire and Rubber’s industrial belt plant in Lincoln, a position she had held since 2017. She was responsible for more than 400 employees and oversaw all plant activities. She was employed at the Eaton Corp. plant in Kearney prior to joining Continental.

“I am very passionate about the mission of community colleges and the vital role they play in the communities they serve,” Wittstruck said. “By making a quality education both accessible to, and affordable for, residents across Nebraska, community colleges leave a meaningful and lasting impact on our state, especially when it comes to creating jobs and attracting economic development.”

Wittstruck thanked Adams for the foundation he has laid, and said she looks forward to leading the NCCA into its “next exciting chapter.”

