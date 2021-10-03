Former Eaton executive to lead Nebraska community colleges

LINCOLN — The new executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association is a former production manager, and later the operational excellence (lean manufacturing) manager for Eaton Corp.’s vehicle division plant in Kearney.
The NCCA on Friday announced the appointment of Courtney Wittstruck as executive director. Wittstruck will succeed Greg Adams, who will retire Dec. 31 following five years of service.
Wittstruck most recently served as plant manager for Continental Tire and Rubber’s industrial belt plant in Lincoln, a position she had held since 2017. She was responsible for more than 400 employees and oversaw all plant activities. She was employed at the Eaton Corp. plant in Kearney prior to joining Continental.
“I am very passionate about the mission of community colleges and the vital role they play in the communities they serve,” Wittstruck said. “By making a quality education both accessible to, and affordable for, residents across Nebraska, community colleges leave a meaningful and lasting impact on our state, especially when it comes to creating jobs and attracting economic development.”
Wittstruck thanked Adams for the foundation he has laid, and said she looks forward to leading the NCCA into its “next exciting chapter.”
A graduate of Charleston (S.C.) School of Law, Wittstruck served as corporate legal counsel and compliance for the vans division of Mercedes-Benz from 2012 to 2015. She also was employed by the Robert Bosch Corp., in the U.S. and abroad, and Expeditors International.
Wittstruck’s ancestors homesteaded in Nebraska in 1865. She was Nebraska’s Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year her senior year at Lincoln Southeast High School. After high school, Wittstruck attended Clemson University at South Carolina on a full basketball scholarship and graduated with a degree in international business and German. She went on to graduate with a master’s of business administration from The Citadel before earning her law degree.
She also studied at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität in Nürnberg, Germany, and Fachhockschule (University of Applied Sciences) at Mainz, Germany.
Proficient in the German language, Wittstruck is a member of the Missouri State Bar Association and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, as well as being certified by the Human Resource Certification Institute as a senior professional in human resources.
Steve Anderson, chair of the NCCA board, said the association board is pleased to have Wittstruck as its new executive director.
“Courtney brings a strong passion for community college education and workforce development into her new role. Her work in industry in Nebraska the last few years, her national perspective of economic development and her global experience in Germany, bring a broad perspective to the position and will help move the community college system in Nebraska forward in the coming years,” he said. “We look forward to her continuing relationships with our state legislators and maintaining and developing relationships at the national level as community colleges are afforded new opportunities.”