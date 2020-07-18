KEARNEY — A true visionary.
That’s how Meredith Collins, chief executive officer at the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, describes her predecessor, Karen Lueck, 78, who died Thursday of ovarian cancer.
“She had a passion and dedication for helping people and changing lives. Her work and vision helped build the agency into what we are today. I will always be thankful that I had the opportunity to work with her and learn from her,” Collins said.
“Karen was a dedicated advocate for people who needed a ‘hand up’ so they could move forward in life,” said Judi Sickler, president and chief executive officer of Kearney Area Community Foundation. “She worked hard to encourage others and to give a voice to the voiceless. Her positivity could be seen through her warm smile.”
Born in Sutherland on May 13, 1942, Lueck graduated from Sutherland High School in 1960 and came to Kearney to study business at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In 1974, she accepted a secretarial job at Community Action, but 45 days later, she was promoted to finance director because she had an accounting background.
She served as deputy director under Executive Director/CEO Ward Schrack and succeeded him when he retired in 1989.
Lueck was just the third director of the regional Mid since the agency was founded nationwide by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 as part of the War on Poverty. Mid receives government funds to help the elderly and disadvantaged in 27 counties in Nebraska and two counties in northern Kansas. Its 2019 budget was $12.2 million.
Mid’s current board president, Jack Yant of Minden, described Lueck Friday as “not only a wonderful person but a fantastic administrator.”
Yant had known Lueck since they both worked at the old Dick Hill Ford dealership 50 years ago. They went separate ways from there, but after she joined Mid, Lueck called Yant and asked him to serve on a committee. They worked together for Mid since.
“Karen was one of the reasons our board doesn’t have a lot of turnover,” he said when she retired. “She also had a knack for hiring good people.”
Kyla Martin, Mid’s director of development, said Lueck encouraged her to try creative fundraisers, such as the agency’s first hay lift, fundraising for the Food Bank and the old Beads in a Box. Lueck also asked her to organize large craft shows at the fairgrounds. Martin still does that today, holding Holiday Splendor in November and Signs of Spring in April.
“Karen saw much more potential in me than I ever did myself,” Martin said. “She instilled self-confidence in me for which I will always be grateful.”
Mary Auberle, 79, Mid’s administrative support secretary, said, simply, “Karen lit me up.” Auberle worked with Lueck at Mid for Lueck’s entire 40 years.
In the early 1990s, after Mid’s North Platte office closed, Lueck gave Auberle the option to transfer to the Kearney office.
“I was so excited for the opportunity and I haven’t looked back. I worked with Karen for over 30 years and she taught me how to have passion for serving others,” Auberle said.
In 2014, when Lueck retired, she told the Kearney Hub that running Mid was all about teamwork. She said she always asked her staff and board members for their opinions and respected them while firmly holding the reins.
“This isn’t a job; it’s a calling,” she said. “It’s all about the people I’ve met. I’ve been so blessed to be a part of this community. God truly has blessed me.”
A widow, Lueck is survived by two sons, five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Collins added, “She also had a great sense of humor and deep caring for those around her. Community Action lost a great friend and advocate. We will dearly miss her.”