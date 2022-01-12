Former Black Hills Energy building in Kearney to be remodeled for work-release program

KEARNEY — Buffalo County is working on a $4 million to $4.5 million plan to move the work-release program in a plan to ease crowding and boost security in the county jail.

The plan — labeled the 610 Project — revolves around the former Black Hills Energy building at 610 Central Ave. in south Kearney.

Buffalo County purchased the building in June 2021 for $1.5 million and plans to spend $2.5 million to $3 million subdividing and remodeling it to house work-release and the county’s adult and juvenile probation programs. Those programs currently operate out of separate facilities, so housing them in the Black Hills Energy building will consolidate them under a single roof.

In addition, moving the work release program will boost security in the jail and give the operations there a bit more breathing room, said Steve Gaasch, facilities director for Buffalo County.

“It helps further secure the jail,” Gaasch said about moving work-release to the Black Hills Energy building. Gaasch said the jail will be more secure because moving work-release there will reduce the likelihood for problems associated with checking work-release prisoners in and out, such as smuggling contraband into the jail.