Forget about COVID-19 at Kearney's Hilltop Mall luxury Golden Ticket Cinemas

“People can come to the theater hungry now,” Ward said.

When it gets its liquor license, Golden Ticket will have beer for customers who desire it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Golden Ticket places an emphasis on customer service because, Ward said, “if the people aren’t happy, they’re not coming back.”

Couples may watch the show from love seats in the front row.

“At my last theater in Lenoir, North Carolina, we were voted the best date night theater,” Ward said.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has forced Golden Ticket to be creative. Like so many cultural and entertainment venues, the pandemic has nibbled into attendance, so Golden ticket gives customers the opportunity for private showings. Customers can rent one of the four screens for a private showing, Ward said.

On Tuesday, tickets are $5.50 to any show. Matinees are $7.50, bargain matinees are $7, and after 5:30 p.m. adults are $12.50, and kids, senior citizens and military get in for $8.

Ward said he tries to watch every movie before it’s screened. It’s one of the perks of his job, plus seeing the movies helps him to advise parents about content.