Forget about COVID-19 at Kearney's Hilltop Mall luxury Golden Ticket Cinemas
Forget about COVID-19 at Kearney's Hilltop Mall luxury Golden Ticket Cinemas

Golden Ticket Cinema

Passersby can’t help but notice the flashy entrance to the new Golden Ticket Cinema at Hilltop Mall.

KEARNEY — Golden Ticket Cinemas introduced the luxury theater experience when it opened late last year at Hilltop Mall.

The experience comes with a heavy dose of health and safety measures, said Ben Ward, general manager. He wants his customers to feel safe when they come to Golden Ticket.

“We have sanitizer stations all around and masks are required,” he said.

Love seats

Love seats give front-row theatergoers at Golden Ticket a cozy perch to enjoy the latest films. Theater General Manager Ben Ward said love seats helped his theater in North Carolina to win the “best date” award for local theaters.

Additionally, Golden Ticket is limiting its seating to half capacity. Because the theater is equipped with oversize luxury recliners, the half-capacity seating ensures social distancing for audience safety. CinemaSafe trailers screened before each movie tells about the safety measures and encourages audience members to do their part.

“Masks are required to enter the theater, but people are allowed to take them off when they’re in their seats. You can’t eat popcorn with a mask on,” Ward said.

Ben Ward at Golden Ticket Cinema

Ben Ward drapes the candy before closing Golden Ticket Cinema. “People can come to the theater hungry now,” he said.

When Golden Ticket announced its plans at Hilltop Mall, the North Carolina-based company said the upgraded movie-going experience was long overdue in Kearney. In addition to the luxury seating, seeing a movie at Golden Ticket is an opportunity to enjoy a real meal.

Movie-goers can treat themselves to the usual concession fare, including candy, popcorn and sodas, but there are meal items available, including strombolis, pizza, hot dogs and meat and cheese sandwiches.

“People can come to the theater hungry now,” Ward said.

When it gets its liquor license, Golden Ticket will have beer for customers who desire it.

Golden Ticket snacks

Golden Ticket manager Ben Ward invites his customers to come hungry. They have options that include favorite theater snacks, popular desserts and real entrées.

Golden Ticket places an emphasis on customer service because, Ward said, “if the people aren’t happy, they’re not coming back.”

Couples may watch the show from love seats in the front row.

“At my last theater in Lenoir, North Carolina, we were voted the best date night theater,” Ward said.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has forced Golden Ticket to be creative. Like so many cultural and entertainment venues, the pandemic has nibbled into attendance, so Golden ticket gives customers the opportunity for private showings. Customers can rent one of the four screens for a private showing, Ward said.

On Tuesday, tickets are $5.50 to any show. Matinees are $7.50, bargain matinees are $7, and after 5:30 p.m. adults are $12.50, and kids, senior citizens and military get in for $8.

Ben Ward

Ben Ward said he has an aptitude for computers, which is an asset for the general manager of Golden Ticket Cinema because modern projectors utilize digital technology.

Ward said he tries to watch every movie before it’s screened. It’s one of the perks of his job, plus seeing the movies helps him to advise parents about content.

Ward is a 10-year veteran who worked his way up the ladder at Golden Ticket theaters in his home state. He said there are some cultural differences between Nebraska and North Carolina.

When Nebraskans ask for something to drink at the concession stand, they’ll ask for a “pop” or “soda.”

“In North Carolina, we say, ‘Coke’ for everything, so at the concession stand we say, ‘I want a Coke,’ and then they ask, ‘OK, what kind?’” Ward said.

Golden Ticket

For tickets and pricing at Kearney’s Golden Ticket, go to: kearney.gtcinemas.com/content/Ticket+ Pricing.

