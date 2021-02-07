Forget about COVID-19 at Kearney's Hilltop Mall luxury Golden Ticket Cinemas

KEARNEY — Golden Ticket Cinemas introduced the luxury theater experience when it opened late last year at Hilltop Mall.
The experience comes with a heavy dose of health and safety measures, said Ben Ward, general manager. He wants his customers to feel safe when they come to Golden Ticket.
“We have sanitizer stations all around and masks are required,” he said.
Additionally, Golden Ticket is limiting its seating to half capacity. Because the theater is equipped with oversize luxury recliners, the half-capacity seating ensures social distancing for audience safety. CinemaSafe trailers screened before each movie tells about the safety measures and encourages audience members to do their part.
“Masks are required to enter the theater, but people are allowed to take them off when they’re in their seats. You can’t eat popcorn with a mask on,” Ward said.
When Golden Ticket announced its plans at Hilltop Mall, the North Carolina-based company said the upgraded movie-going experience was long overdue in Kearney. In addition to the luxury seating, seeing a movie at Golden Ticket is an opportunity to enjoy a real meal.
Movie-goers can treat themselves to the usual concession fare, including candy, popcorn and sodas, but there are meal items available, including strombolis, pizza, hot dogs and meat and cheese sandwiches.
“People can come to the theater hungry now,” Ward said.
When it gets its liquor license, Golden Ticket will have beer for customers who desire it.
Golden Ticket places an emphasis on customer service because, Ward said, “if the people aren’t happy, they’re not coming back.”
Couples may watch the show from love seats in the front row.
“At my last theater in Lenoir, North Carolina, we were voted the best date night theater,” Ward said.
He said the coronavirus pandemic has forced Golden Ticket to be creative. Like so many cultural and entertainment venues, the pandemic has nibbled into attendance, so Golden ticket gives customers the opportunity for private showings. Customers can rent one of the four screens for a private showing, Ward said.
On Tuesday, tickets are $5.50 to any show. Matinees are $7.50, bargain matinees are $7, and after 5:30 p.m. adults are $12.50, and kids, senior citizens and military get in for $8.
Ward said he tries to watch every movie before it’s screened. It’s one of the perks of his job, plus seeing the movies helps him to advise parents about content.
Ward is a 10-year veteran who worked his way up the ladder at Golden Ticket theaters in his home state. He said there are some cultural differences between Nebraska and North Carolina.
When Nebraskans ask for something to drink at the concession stand, they’ll ask for a “pop” or “soda.”
“In North Carolina, we say, ‘Coke’ for everything, so at the concession stand we say, ‘I want a Coke,’ and then they ask, ‘OK, what kind?’” Ward said.