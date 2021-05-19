Forever Pink’s Cards for a Cure fundraiser in Kearney in June

KEARNEY — Forever Pink will hold Cards for a Cure, a fundraiser, at 6 p.m. June 3 at the Holiday Inn at 110 Second Ave.
The event includes hors d’oeuvres, beer, play money, drawings, prizes and fun. Guests are invited to wear pink.
Tickets are $50 a person.
Drawing tickets are $5 each. Participants need not be present to win.
Forever Pink was founded in Kearney in 2018 to support breast cancer patients.
For more information and/or tickets, visit nebraskaforeverpinkfoundation.org or call 308-293-6025.
