For whatever reason, Flex Space on 4th in Holdrege fits a variety of needs

HOLDREGE — Flex Space on 4th can be a venue for small gatherings or bridal showers. It can be a quiet meeting space for business ventures. It has even served as a pop-up shop for small businesses.

The idea of the downtown Holdrege business lies in its name: a flexible space that can be used for whatever someone might need.

Michelle Boulware had the idea for Flex Space in the midst of the pandemic. Boulware operated her real estate business, Heritage Real Estate Agency, out of one side of the building, and the other side housed a salon.

When the salon owner moved to a larger location, Boulware and her husband contemplated what they could do with the vacant space.

“When we thought of it, it was like in the middle of COVID so everyone’s working from home. ... I was working from home, and so trying do phone calls with clients and set up house showings while I’ve got four kids at home — right? So I was like, ‘Man, I could utilize this,’” Boulware explained.

Boulware had seen a similar concept used for the Nest:Space in Kearney. However, she didn’t want the space to be used just for businesses but a flexible rental space that could be used for a number of purposes from Bible studies to bridge club.

“If they want to do home parties, a lot of people don’t want to clean up their house or have people over, so this is a blank slate. You can come in, do a Mary Kay party, do a Pampered Chef party, do whatever you want, and then leave,” Boulware said.

Boulware thoroughly cleaned the space and gave everything a fresh coat of paint. She also added new lighting and renovated the bathroom. Two plush chairs are nestled next to the bright window. Customers can have a bottle of water from the mini fridge or make a cup of coffee. They also may bring in their own food or drinks. If they are in need of tables and chairs, Boulware has an assortment of rectangular or bar-height tables with tablecloths and matching chairs.

There is Wi-Fi and a large, flat-screen TV customers can use for presentations or to simply watch Netflix. A corner desk in the back of the room offers a quiet a space to work.

Flex Space on 4th opened in spring 2021, and the business has grown largely by word of mouth. People have hosted birthday parties and baby showers. Businesses have used it for brainstorming sessions.

She has customers who use it on a weekly basis. She even had a businessman from out of town who called her in need of a last-minute place to have a business meeting. Flex Space was available for the afternoon, so he was able to rent it for the meeting.

Anyone interested in using the space can book online via the business’s Facebook page.

Boulware enjoys providing a place for people that can be used for a variety of options. She hopes to see Flex Space used for more pop-up shops and as a place to host craft classes and such.

“As long as it’s not illegal, I’m OK,” Boulware said with a laugh.