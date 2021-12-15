For UNK senior Ally Carpenter, art is a passion worth pursuing

The creative process is a form of self-reflection for Carpenter, who uses her pieces, primarily paintings and ceramic sculptures, to express her emotions, thoughts and ideas.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I find it very cathartic to just let those emotions out,” she said.

Carpenter also finds inspiration in the natural world, especially when she can get away from the city and escape modern civilization.

Most of her landscape paintings – a colorful Utah sunset, serene Nebraska snowfall, mesmerizing desert canyon and others – depict places she’s visited. She often mixes in elements of symbolism, as well.

Her goal is to show people how she views the world, without being limited by a specific style.

“I think exploring is a very important process for me,” Carpenter said. “That’s just kind of who I am as a person. I’m very eclectic, so I like being able to try different styles when I want to.”