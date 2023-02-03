KEARNEY – The final bell at Horizon Middle School has rung for the day, and the halls of the school are relatively empty. Yet, one classroom is bustling with activity.

Over 30 kids gather in the science classroom and huddle around chess sets set up throughout the room. Students pair up to play each other while others sit back to watch. Many use an app on their cell phones to time their turns. Some joke and laugh with one another, while others quietly ponder their next move.

Horizon Middle School counselor Roan Howard started chess club when he first began teaching history at the school 17 years ago. His dad taught him to play chess when he was young, and he saw it as a valuable tool and outlet for kids who may not be interested in sports or music.

“The number one thing is to find ways for kids to connect with each other and make friends. I love chess, and chess is a great problem-solving tool. At its roots, its decision making and solving problems,” Howard said. “It’s just a good metaphor for all kinds of life lessons. It’s the perfect tool to get kids together to talk and meet each other and learn new skills.”

Numbers in the club have ebbed and flowed since Howard started the club, but membership in the past year has skyrocketed – nearly 50 members meet after school once a week to play chess.

Howard’s shift from teaching to counseling has allowed him to interact with students in all grades at the school and encourage them to take part in the club.

“I can go out and kind of talk to more kids, get more people involved throughout the whole entire building. That’s the cool thing my role has given me that flexibility,” he explained.

He also credits his colleagues and fellow sponsors, Staci Cahis and Jacob Zimbelman, with helping grow the club.

“They have been great. I have done it for so many years, and it’s cool getting them involved. Their ideas have inspired me and made it more exciting for me. We have a good synergy going,” Howard said about his fellow sponsors.

Since he started the chess club, Howard has wanted to organize a tournament for the students. He decided this was the year to make it happen.

“It was one of those things we just had to do it and hoping that we have an interest, but then it’s kind of exploded,” Howard said.

Almost 100 students in grades 3-8 have registered to compete Saturday in Horizon’s inaugural chess tournament. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. in the Horizon Middle School library, and participants will be divided into two age divisons. The school has received monetary donations from parents and businesses as well as chess boards and prizes for the winners.

Since the beginning of the school year, the passion for the game has spread quickly. Students even play at the cafeteria during their lunch break. For Howard, seeing students form connections and step outside their comfort zone has been an awarding experience.

“Chess is a really cool tool that teaches life lesson like decision making and problem solving. It’s cool to see kids be successful at it and find joy in this,” he said. “The cool thing is to see kids who aren’t in sports and kids that don’t have a place to fit in find a place to fit in. That is the most powerful.”