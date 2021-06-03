For second week in a row Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial continues to fall

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial continues to fall.

On May 27, the dial moved farther into the lowest (green) level of risk for the second week in a row.

The downgrade reflects expanded vaccination coverage to those aged 12-15, along with decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates and fewer new clusters of COVID cases.

Some 34.9% of the population in the seven-county district have been vaccinated, including people age 12 and older.

Reasons for the lowered dial needle in the seven-county Two Rivers district include:

- The weekly COVID test positivity rate for tests outside long-term care facilities dropped to 4% for the first time in over a year.

- No new COVID cases were reported at long-term care facilities in the previous three weeks.

- Just 20 cases were detected in Two Rivers from May 21-27; half of those were in Buffalo County.

- Weekly COVID tests ordered are less than half the number in March 2021

- COVID-related bed occupancy and ICU utilization continues to remain low