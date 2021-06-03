For second week in a row Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial continues to fall

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial continues to fall.
On May 27, the dial moved farther into the lowest (green) level of risk for the second week in a row.
The downgrade reflects expanded vaccination coverage to those aged 12-15, along with decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates and fewer new clusters of COVID cases.
Some 34.9% of the population in the seven-county district have been vaccinated, including people age 12 and older.
Reasons for the lowered dial needle in the seven-county Two Rivers district include:
- The weekly COVID test positivity rate for tests outside long-term care facilities dropped to 4% for the first time in over a year.
- No new COVID cases were reported at long-term care facilities in the previous three weeks.
- Just 20 cases were detected in Two Rivers from May 21-27; half of those were in Buffalo County.
- Weekly COVID tests ordered are less than half the number in March 2021
- COVID-related bed occupancy and ICU utilization continues to remain low
- No deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the past month.
However, some concerns remain, especially regarding vaccinations for younger people, Two Rivers said.
- Fewer people received their first doses May 21-27, except in the 12-17-year-old group. This was true despite age range dropping to 12-15 years, and wider vaccine availability.
- While nearly 81% of people aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated, new vaccinations among ages 16-49 remains sluggish.
- Only 20% of those aged 18-29 years are fully vaccinated,
- The availability of vaccines at walk-in pharmacies has increased vaccination rates, especially among residents aged 16-29.
- The dramatic drop in vaccine doses provided by clinics and hospitals has slowed the pace of vaccination.
Two Rivers will update its weekly risk dial every other week, not weekly as it has done since June 4, 2020. The next update will be issued June 10.
Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. To make a vaccine appointment, visit trphd.org