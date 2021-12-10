For ninth year, Nebraska Public Power District announces stable rates for 2022

COLUMBUS — Wholesale and retail customers of Nebraska Public Power District will see no overall increase in electric rates for 2022, in addition to receiving the same production cost adjustment credit as in 2021.

On Thursday, the NPPD Board of Directors voted to keep wholesale and retail rates stable for 2022. This means there will be no overall increase in rates for retail customers for the ninth consecutive year, as well as no overall increase for wholesale customers, including public power districts and municipalities who purchase electricity from NPPD for the fifth straight year.

While no overall increase in wholesale rates will occur, changes are being proposed to certain rates to better reflect the cost of providing these services. The approved 2022 wholesale rates will go into effect on Feb. 1.

“The NPPD team is constantly working to maintain rate competitiveness on a regional and national scale and being able to provide another year of rate stability is something we’re proud of,” said NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent.

On the wholesale side, rural public power districts and municipalities will continue to see a PCA credit on their bills. NPPD’s Board voted to return $74.2 million in rate stabilization funds back to its wholesale customers, 38 municipalities and 23 rural public power districts and rural cooperatives, through the PCA, which will run from February 2022 to January 2023.