For most Kearney businesses, masks up to customers

At Barista’s Daily Grind, owner Jasmin McGinnis said masks were no longer required for employees who were fully vaccinated, even before the new CDC guidelines. She said she trusted employees to be honest about whether they received the shot(s).

“We always try to follow what the CDC recommends, and obey and follow city rules, but if masks are no longer required, we respect that. Some people feel comfortable continuing to mask up, and that’s fine, too. I’m not going to enforce something that’s no longer legally or morally required,” she said.

At Good Evans at 1010 Third Ave., employees still are required to wear masks, but customers are not, according to manager Doc Williams. “Masks are not required for customers, but we recommend them,” he added.

Matt Williams, director of the Kearney Public Library, said staff who work near library patrons must wear masks, but the public can use its own discretion. “We’re the same as the rest of the city,” he said.

Kearney Glass Inc. at 16 E. 23rd St. never had a mask policy, but “a good percentage” of customers wore them from the first month of the pandemic a year ago, owner Craig Slack said. Only about 10% of customers wear them now, he added.