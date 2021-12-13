For fifth-place Kearney High, one-act plays aren't just 'shows'

KEARNEY — Michelle Bombeck, one of the coaches for Kearney High School’s NSAA State One-Act Competition, looked for a show without gimmicks and without a lot of flare.
“The other day I had an interesting conversation with one of my students on the team,” the teacher said. “She said that at the beginning of the season, she was sort of irritated that we didn’t have any bells and whistles in our show. We don’t have a show that’s gimmicky. I told the team that, as long as I’m the coach, we won’t do a show with a lot of gimmicks. I remember saying that.”
The student believed that a theatrical production with a lot of over-the-top effects would be the kind of show that would win awards.
“Now she sees that telling a story worth telling is more important for us, as a team, than worrying about bells and whistles,” Bombeck said. “Our most important priority is that we are giving respect to the author and keeping the integrity of the play — and telling that story to the best of our ability.”
After winning a place in the district finals, Bombeck and her students traveled to Norfolk on Thursday and Friday to compete in the State One-Act Class A Championships, with their production of “Aunt Leaf,” taking fifth place in the competition.
Bombeck worked with three additional coaches — Katie Sladek, Ben Dillon and Lainey Schmeits.
“We often talk about how this isn’t ‘just’ a show,” Bombeck said. “When we are preparing for a one-act competition, we have a very limited time frame in which we must fully prepare a production. And then we compete and compete and compete. And we make changes between those competitions, based on what the judges give us for critiques.”
Instead of a traditional situation where the students prepare a production for one audience, the team gets a chance to hone the show. In the amount of time that it takes to mount a typical production, Bombeck and her team of students have had a chance to present the play four or five times.
“It’s different in that we are using the play as a competition piece and always looking for ways to make it better,” she said. “What’s frustrating — and also kind of awesome — is that theater is subjective. We could perform for three judges who absolutely love our show and give us great marks. And then we could perform for three judges who hate the show and would have us change it all.”
Throughout the process of molding the production, Bombeck emphasized the importance of working together as a team. The students also recognized that value.
“It was cool to hear them talk about all the pieces of what we have going on in a one-act production, coming together to create this beautiful piece of theater where we’re all telling a story,” she said. “The lighting was incredibly effective and helped tell the story. The sound was effective, along with the set and the scenic work, costumes, hair and makeup, the props and the actors. It was cool to see that it was ‘not just about us,’ because honestly sometimes the actors can get caught up in that, especially at the high school level. It definitely takes a team.”
Playwright Barbara Wiechmann took inspiration for “Aunt Leaf” from American and Mexican folklore, along with a haunting poem by Mary Oliver. The story revolves around a young girl who develops a secret ritual of storytelling with her lonely great-aunt Leaf. Each night the old woman sends the child into the woods to look for her husband. Each night the girl brings back stories — made-up “proof” of her deceased uncle — to cheer up the old woman. Annabelle’s fibs grow into stories, and her stories grow into tall tales. As she wanders deeper into the forest each night, she comes to believe her own stories are true.
For the coaches — Bombeck, Sladek, Dillon and Schmeits — they can see the kinds of effects that theater has on students.
“I can honestly say that the skills that these students have learned can be extrapolated across any part of their life,” Bombeck said. “I have an incredible group of leaders. We talk about the fact that even though you might be a freshman with no lines, you’re still a leader. Every single person is a leader.”
She also cites decision making skills, teamwork, theatrical skills and getting a chance for students to try something new.
“For actors it might be stepping outside of your own comfort zone, pushing beyond the boundaries of what you can do as an actor — or on the technical side, can the set all fit in the trailer?” Bombeck said. “It’s really a great ‘safe’ place for a big group of people to try new things, work through them and grow. That’s what I love about one-act competition.”