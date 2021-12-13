For fifth-place Kearney High, one-act plays aren't just 'shows'

“It was cool to hear them talk about all the pieces of what we have going on in a one-act production, coming together to create this beautiful piece of theater where we’re all telling a story,” she said. “The lighting was incredibly effective and helped tell the story. The sound was effective, along with the set and the scenic work, costumes, hair and makeup, the props and the actors. It was cool to see that it was ‘not just about us,’ because honestly sometimes the actors can get caught up in that, especially at the high school level. It definitely takes a team.”

Playwright Barbara Wiechmann took inspiration for “Aunt Leaf” from American and Mexican folklore, along with a haunting poem by Mary Oliver. The story revolves around a young girl who develops a secret ritual of storytelling with her lonely great-aunt Leaf. Each night the old woman sends the child into the woods to look for her husband. Each night the girl brings back stories — made-up “proof” of her deceased uncle — to cheer up the old woman. Annabelle’s fibs grow into stories, and her stories grow into tall tales. As she wanders deeper into the forest each night, she comes to believe her own stories are true.

For the coaches — Bombeck, Sladek, Dillon and Schmeits — they can see the kinds of effects that theater has on students.