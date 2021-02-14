For camping mom, Nicole Tidyman, there is nothing like roughing it

KEARNEY — Nicole Tidyman, her husband and two teenage daughters are experienced campers who are familiar with campgrounds and lakes around the Kearney area where they can kayak, fish and scuba dive.

They also have experienced more distant locations in Nebraska and out of state. Last year they camped at Fort Randall in south-central South Dakota.

She said there’s nothing like roughing it, which in the Tidyman family includes grilling steaks over an open fire.

“Nothing tastes better than a T-bone cooked over an open fire,” said Tidyman, who is employed in the parts department at Bish’s RV in south Kearney.

Formerly Apache Campers, the Bish’s RV store recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in Kearney. The business is part of a family-owned network of 10 Bish’s RV dealerships.

The Tidymans have owned their 30-foot travel trailer for six years and have developed a rhythm that helps them achieve maximum enjoyment. Their first camping trip each year is Mother’s Day weekend.

While roughing it, cellphones remain in the camper. That includes her teen daughters’ phones and their friends’ phones.