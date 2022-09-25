For 30 years Good Sam inpatient rehab teaches people how to function again

KEARNEY — Dick Montgomery will never forget the night in May when he went into cardiac arrest and nearly died. Not once, but twice.

He was rushed to CHI Health Good Samaritan and put in a coma for two weeks to rest his brain. Eventually, he was moved to the hospital’s Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program, where he learned how to function again.

He learned to talk. To walk. To brush his teeth. To use the toilet. To take a shower.

Montgomery looks back on those five weeks with near awe. “I can’t say enough good things about the staff. The days I was dragging, those people encouraged me. I began to look forward to seeing them. They trained me so well I was just short of being addicted to them,” he said.

His recovery illustrates what the rehab program does: It helps patients become as independent as possible, so patients can return home or to an independent setting.

The Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program is 30 years old this year. It’s one of just 10 such programs in Nebraska, and one of five outside of Lincoln and Omaha. The others are in Grand Island, Hastings, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.

“We have a baseline of function, like walking, interacting, dressing and bathing. We find out what is ‘normal’ for each patient and work toward that,” Shelly Jorges, the quality and compliance program coordinator of the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation and stroke program, said.

One-quarter of its patients have suffered strokes. The others are victims of fractures, amputations, head injuries, sepsis or multiple sclerosis. COVID-19 patients who suffered pulmonary stress have been rehabilitated in the unit, too.

Jorges has spent 27 years in the AIRP. “I love being part of the patient’s journey. I love seeing patients overcome obstacles and go home again,” she said.

Rehabilitation aims to repair impaired mobility, impaired balance, weakness, limited range of motion, sensory loss, visual and perception problems, problems with speech and communication and swallowing disorders.

From June 2021-June 2022, the unit admitted 241 patients, and nearly 81% of those went home or to their assisted living facility when they were released.

Its staff is a “robust team” of two rehabilitation doctors, six therapy nurses and roughly 10 aides. A social worker, dietitian and other support staff are available as well.

The number of patients keeps rising — that figure climbed from 196 in fiscal year 2018 to 241 in 2022 — but stays keep getting shorter. The length of stay is now 12 days, down from 16 days just five years ago.

The unit was created in 1992 due to the growing need for more rehabilitative services in the region. Until then, rehab services were available only on an outpatient basis. The unit started with 10 beds and now has 13 beds.

“We changed as health care changed. We started with double rooms, but we don’t have doubles anymore. The length of stay used to be three to four weeks, but now it’s under two weeks,” Jorges said.

In November 2020, the unit’s patients’ rooms were moved from the second floor of Good Sam to the third floor, adjacent to the therapy rooms. “Those changes turned out to be a positive thing,” Josh Buechler, director of rehabilitation services for 11 years at Good Sam and Kearney Physical Therapy, said. No longer must patients be wheeled into an elevator to get to therapy. Instead, it’s right down the hall.

The therapy areas include a kitchen, exercise equipment and machines to help patients learn how to walk and climb stairs. There are also simple games, like cornhole, that strengthen hand-eye coordination.

“We teach them activities of daily living, from eating and feeding themselves to fine motor skills. Some people have to learn to swallow again,” Buechler said.

Patients are required to have three hours of therapy five days a week. Therapy teams create goals for each patient and evaluate him or her throughout the stay. They assign each patient a tentative discharge date and work toward that.

While some patients move to rehab from other units at Good Sam, many come from out-of-town and out-of-state hospitals in places like Kansas and South Dakota. The unit has treated people from New York and other states. Some became ill when visiting family here. Others were victims of accidents on I-80.

The clinic partners with area outpatient clinics to get people home as soon as possible. Many continue outpatient therapy after release. Families are critical to the healing process, providing both emotional and physical support, and they’re encouraged to visit, Buechler said.

Montgomery, a retiree who worked for 40 years in Good Sam’s environmental sciences department, progressed superbly in the unit and didn’t need outpatient therapy after he got home, but he does 30 minutes of weight-lifting and other exercises every day. He bursts with enthusiasm and gratitude for what the program and its staff did for him.

“It’s unbelievable what those people can do. They’re gifted. They do it naturally. They’re not getting paid nearly enough,” he said. “They don’t realize how blessed they are. They have wings on their backs and halos over their heads. They’re close to being my family. I love them all.”