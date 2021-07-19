Food pantry at Prince of Peace Catholic Church assistance goes beyond Kearney

KEARNEY — Not long ago, a man stopped in at the food pantry at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2407 W. 56th St., seeking food for his young family.
On another afternoon, a dozen different people stopped in to get a box — or boxes, depending on the size of the family — of canned goods, potatoes, canned meat, eggs, cheese and personal items such as shampoo, paper towels and toilet paper.
“Some places just give people food, but we give them soap and detergent. We do our best to be sure that people who need boxes get them,” said Mike Labun, who oversees the food pantry.
The pantry, open 2-4:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, is tucked inside a space on the church’s lower level dubbed The Belly of the Whale. Most of the food is donated by church members. Others donate money toward the cause.
“We just want to give back. We’ve all been blessed,” Labun said.
The pantry remained open during the pandemic.
Fewer people stopped in then, due to isolation issues and because free food was available from other programs, including the USDA’s weekly Farmers to Families program, which is winding down. “By August, we’ll be back to being busy,” Labun said.
Unwritten rules limit recipients to food just once a month, but some people came in more often during the pandemic.
“We were a little lax,” Labun confessed. “We didn’t know their names, and they wore masks, so we couldn’t always tell who they were, but they were given food anyway.”
That’s its goal: to serve all in need.
The pantry, part of the church’s Catholic Charities committee, assists people beyond Kearney, including those in Shelton, Minden and Gibbon.
Its committee of volunteers includes Mary Alice Lanspa, a nurse who also gives her time at the HelpCare Clinic in Kearney.
“You can always give a donation, but that doesn’t connect you with people,” Lanspa said. “We all like to be here for one another, and this is the way to do it. It’s really nice to get to know people.”
The church also gets periodic requests for assistance with rent, medical expenses and utilities. Those are passed to the Kearney Jubilee Center, which formalizes the request and seeks help from a group of churches that includes Prince of Peace. Labun is a member of the Jubilee Center’s board.
Cheri Clark, executive director of the Kearney Jubilee Center, said utility bills might average $100, but rent assistance often runs between $650 to $1,000 or more, so three or four churches might collectively cover the requested amount. A household can receive such assistance only once each year.
“If we see someone coming in to make requests often, we make efforts to put them in touch with budgeting classes or counselors,” Clark said.
In those efforts and the food pantry, “Prince of Peace has been a great help to the community over the years,” Clark said.