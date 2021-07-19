Food pantry at Prince of Peace Catholic Church assistance goes beyond Kearney

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were a little lax,” Labun confessed. “We didn’t know their names, and they wore masks, so we couldn’t always tell who they were, but they were given food anyway.”

That’s its goal: to serve all in need.

The pantry, part of the church’s Catholic Charities committee, assists people beyond Kearney, including those in Shelton, Minden and Gibbon.

Its committee of volunteers includes Mary Alice Lanspa, a nurse who also gives her time at the HelpCare Clinic in Kearney.

“You can always give a donation, but that doesn’t connect you with people,” Lanspa said. “We all like to be here for one another, and this is the way to do it. It’s really nice to get to know people.”

The church also gets periodic requests for assistance with rent, medical expenses and utilities. Those are passed to the Kearney Jubilee Center, which formalizes the request and seeks help from a group of churches that includes Prince of Peace. Labun is a member of the Jubilee Center’s board.