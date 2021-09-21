 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food for Fines accepted at Kearney Public Library, Bookmobile
0 Comments
top story

Food for Fines accepted at Kearney Public Library, Bookmobile

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library will hold a “Food for Fines” drive from Monday through Oct. 17. Patrons may bring non-perishable food items to the library. In exchange, the library will waive late fines from their accounts.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The food will be donated to the Mid-Nebraska Food Bank.

One donated food item will waive $1 of library fines. Patrons may donate multiple items. Fees related to lost, damaged or interlibrary loan materials are not eligible to be waived. Expired food items will not be accepted.

Food items must be brought in to the main desk during open hours. Library hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call the library at 308-233-3282 for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News