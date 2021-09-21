Food for Fines accepted at Kearney Public Library, Bookmobile

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library will hold a “Food for Fines” drive from Monday through Oct. 17. Patrons may bring non-perishable food items to the library. In exchange, the library will waive late fines from their accounts.

The food will be donated to the Mid-Nebraska Food Bank.

One donated food item will waive $1 of library fines. Patrons may donate multiple items. Fees related to lost, damaged or interlibrary loan materials are not eligible to be waived. Expired food items will not be accepted.

Food items must be brought in to the main desk during open hours. Library hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call the library at 308-233-3282 for more information.