Food drive pits UNK against Chadron State

KEARNEY — First National Bank of Omaha is sponsoring a food drive through Saturday to benefit food pantries at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Chadron State College, who will play a football game here Saturday.

The public can take nonperishable food items and paper products to a collection box at the FNBO branch at 2223 Second Ave. Items can be dropped off 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Monetary donations also can be made. FNBO will donate an additional 50 cents for each item collected by the winning branch.

The game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at UNK’s Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

To make donations online, visit secure.nufoundation.org/give?fundid=01149590&sitename=UNK All Colleges and select “UNK Big Blue Cupboard” from the Choose a Fund drop-down menu.

