Food box program to end in Lexington, Kearney soon
Food box program to end in Lexington, Kearney soon

LEXINGTON — The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program volunteers will distribute free food for the final time beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of St. Ann’s Church, 301 E. Sixth St., Lexington.

This USDA program started last May in response to food insecurity needs due to COVID-19. It will end May 31.

Free food boxes will be available for the final time 9 a.m. May 13, May 20 and May 27 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Agriculture Pavilion in Kearney.

Food boxes contain produce, dairy products, meat and a gallon of milk. Anyone can drive in to receive one, no questions asked. Agencies, businesses, programs and clubs are encouraged to pick up food as well.

Volunteers are needed to help put boxes inside cars. Volunteers can register at signupgenius.com/go/10C0D48ADA82CA2FEC43-food.

For more information, call Kyla Martin at 308-440-0153 or email her at kmartin@mnca.net.

