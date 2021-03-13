Following her dream led a Minden woman to open secondhand store

MINDEN — Joy Schaefer nearly had a heart attack in August.
It was at that point her husband, Zane, encouraged her to pursue her dream to open a secondhand store. On Dec. 18, Joy and Zane opened J-Z Bargains & Treasures at 345 N. Minden Ave. in Minden.
Zane and Joy began going on thrift store and antique shopping adventures when they met in 2017.
“I would always be like, ‘Babe, we should just go on an adventure this weekend.’ And he’d be like, ‘Yeah, we should go.’ We would just pick somewhere and take off and go,” Joy said.
The Schaefers have gone on trips to Missouri, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Montana and Tennessee where they typically bring home items from shopping at thrift or antique stores. The pair have collected more than 500 oil lamps. Zane enjoys collecting dice and matchbooks, while Joy has an array of coffeepots for her coffee-themed kitchen.
“We started collecting things that we liked. It turned into other things,” Joy said with a laugh.
Joy previously worked in Kearney, and it was on her lunch break one day in August she began experiencing extreme shortness of breath. When she called the medical clinic, they advised her to go to respiratory care and be tested for COVID-19.
But when she was undergoing an exam, she was told she needed an EKG. Joy also underwent a stress test and was told she likely had a blockage. She underwent a heart catheterization where it was discovered she had a 99% blockage in her main artery.
“The day that I went in to have my heart cath done, that morning when they were running all of their tests and doing their EKGs and stuff, I was actually in the process of getting ready to have a major heart attack. It scared us,” Joy said. Zane worked a job where he was frequently out of town, so he switched jobs in order to be home with Joy every night. He also told Joy she should make a change.
“He pretty much was like, ‘Babe, you should open your store.’ So here I am,” Joy said.
The couple signed the lease for their store on Nov. 1 and opened the business shortly before Christmas. J-Z Bargains & Treasures offers home decor, books, collectibles, crafts, games, kitchenware, music, tools, toys and more.
The Schaefers get their inventory during their trips and from estate sales. One of the most unique items in the store is a cabinet that holds sheet music, Joy said.
One of her favorite finds is a desk from the 1950s that she and Zane refinished together and have at their home.
“It turned out really, really nice. That’s probably my favorite,” Joy said about the desk.
Zane and Joy joked about opening the store when they began collecting, and now they have made it a reality.
“We were like, ‘We should just open a store, and maybe other people would find treasures from our bargains.’ So here we are,” Joy said.