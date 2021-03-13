Following her dream led a Minden woman to open secondhand store

“The day that I went in to have my heart cath done, that morning when they were running all of their tests and doing their EKGs and stuff, I was actually in the process of getting ready to have a major heart attack. It scared us,” Joy said. Zane worked a job where he was frequently out of town, so he switched jobs in order to be home with Joy every night. He also told Joy she should make a change.

“He pretty much was like, ‘Babe, you should open your store.’ So here I am,” Joy said.

The couple signed the lease for their store on Nov. 1 and opened the business shortly before Christmas. J-Z Bargains & Treasures offers home decor, books, collectibles, crafts, games, kitchenware, music, tools, toys and more.

The Schaefers get their inventory during their trips and from estate sales. One of the most unique items in the store is a cabinet that holds sheet music, Joy said.

One of her favorite finds is a desk from the 1950s that she and Zane refinished together and have at their home.

“It turned out really, really nice. That’s probably my favorite,” Joy said about the desk.

Zane and Joy joked about opening the store when they began collecting, and now they have made it a reality.