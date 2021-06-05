Focus on patients: Lindy Hartman has always wanted to be a nurse

KEARNEY — Lindy Hartman always wanted to work in health care.
“My mom is a retired registered nurse,” she said. “I knew at a very young age that seeing her interact with people, particularly patients she cared for or family members she had the privilege to take care of, that was something I also wanted to have in my life as an adult. I can’t remember ever not wanting to work in health care.”
Hartman chose nursing because that side of medicine allowed her the most contact with patients.
“I would rather be a nurse,” she said. “I feel more patient-focused, whereas doctors are more focused on diagnosing patients and more focused on the problem side of things. Nurses are more hands-on with more direct patient interaction. My focus on patients is why I chose to be a nurse as opposed to something else in the medical field such as a doctor.”
Hartman currently works at Children’s Physicians in Kearney. Her first concern is safety for her patients, but she has learned other lessons.
“Working at Children’s, I’ve learned that children are not just little adults,” she said. “We want to provide the safest care that we can, but we want to be reassuring to parents that what we’re doing with their children is the best care we can provide for them. We want to make sure that the parents know that we would treat their children the same way we would treat ours.”
A sense of security comes into play as well, Hartman noted.
“I want to be empathetic with the children and give them that comforting, reassuring feeling,” she said.
One of the joys of her job comes from working with multiple specialties and providers. She also enjoys the variety of patients she works with.
“I love the purpose I have when I get to the clinic each day,” Hartman said. “It’s special to not only provide exceptional care to our patients and be able to do it so close to home, but also streamline an efficient clinic for the providers that come from Omaha to care so lovingly for our local kids.”
Hartman lives in Gibbon with her husband, Colby, who is a farmer. They have been married for 12 years and have four children, Hallie, 10, Garrett, 9, Luke, 7, and Caylee, 3.
“I have a wonderful husband who is the backbone of our family,” she said. “Our motto is ‘Home Team,’ so Colby and I work together very well to make sure that everything at home always comes first. That’s our go-to phrase when we get focused on other things instead of what’s going on at home. We have a big calendar at home where we keep up to date with everything. We’re just scratching the surface to know what it means to be busy.”
Hartman also credits her extended family in helping to support her busy life.
“We’re very blessed,” she said. “We have siblings and friends and neighbors — and a really great support system.”
When it comes to a sense of purpose, Hartman recalls the first several months of the pandemic.
“Last year, when the height of COVID started, I remember watching the entire world crumble and struggle,” she said. “We saw different health care workers struggling to get nights off — and then seeing other health care workers getting furloughed. It was really hard to figure out my purpose.”
She doubted her role in her chosen profession.
“I didn’t know if I was fulfilling my purpose, the reason that God put me here,” Hartman said. “I knew I wanted to be a nurse and take care of the people that needed me.”
She started working at Children’s Physicians last year but had a good sense that her work fulfilled something important in her life.
“I remember thinking, ‘How can I be in health care right now and not be put to more use?’” she said. “I volunteered at Two Rivers Health Department and that was really purposeful for me at that time. Prior to Children’s, I worked in orthopedics at New West Sports Medicine and before that I worked on a medical-surgical/oncology unit at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Both places gifted me the ability to not only mature professionally, but also grow our family. I’ve experienced a lot of change and advancement in health care — and reaped the benefits in myself as a wife, mom and an RN.”