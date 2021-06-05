Focus on patients: Lindy Hartman has always wanted to be a nurse

KEARNEY — Lindy Hartman always wanted to work in health care.

“My mom is a retired registered nurse,” she said. “I knew at a very young age that seeing her interact with people, particularly patients she cared for or family members she had the privilege to take care of, that was something I also wanted to have in my life as an adult. I can’t remember ever not wanting to work in health care.”

Hartman chose nursing because that side of medicine allowed her the most contact with patients.

“I would rather be a nurse,” she said. “I feel more patient-focused, whereas doctors are more focused on diagnosing patients and more focused on the problem side of things. Nurses are more hands-on with more direct patient interaction. My focus on patients is why I chose to be a nurse as opposed to something else in the medical field such as a doctor.”

Hartman currently works at Children’s Physicians in Kearney. Her first concern is safety for her patients, but she has learned other lessons.