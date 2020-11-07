Flying in Korea, Vietnam backbone for Good Sam's first AirCare pilot

“I had been in the Far East so much, I thought there’s got to be a better life on the outside,” he said.

He bounced around the U.S. trying to find his second vocation. He worked in Nebraska, Colorado and Texas, always doing jobs related to flying.

In the Lone Star State, he started training other pilots who themselves eventually would go to Vietnam. But in the early ‘70s, that company was going to move to Alabama.

With two newly adopted sons, Mark and Blair, Rodgers didn’t want to relocate the family to Alabama. So, he decided to go back home to Kearney.

Along with the moving boxes, Rodgers brought his helicopter.

After purchasing the surplus helicopter from the Army while he lived in Texas, he rebuilt it and overhauled it so it was working good as new. That aircraft became his livelihood as he started Rodgers Helicopter Service.

He started spraying corn, but later also was doing other tasks, from photography to putting new motors on top of grain elevators. But Rodgers thought there was one place in particular who could benefit from air transportation: Good Samaritan Hospital.