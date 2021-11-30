Flurry of activity planned for Thursday's Downtown Kearney Christmas Walk

KEARNEY — Carolers and a bell choir, horse-drawn hayrack rides, reindeer and hot chocolate, hot cider and assorted other holiday treats will greet visitors during the Downtown Kearney Christmas Walk, 4-8 p.m. Thursday.

“This annual event has been going on for more than 20 years and people from near and far look forward to it every year,” said Bridgette Levine, director of the Downtown Kearney Merchants.

Business operators are expecting a large crowd because temperatures are forecast in the low 70s. Most years, the Christmas Walk ushers in cold arctic air, but not this year.

In addition to experiencing old-fashioned fun, shoppers who visit Downtown Kearney will encounter old-fashioned values, Levine said. “A lot of the merchants will have drawings or sales and discounts. Most of them will have refreshments like cider, cookies or something like that.”

Among other old-fashioned attractions Thursday will be Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves in Santa’s Cottage, courtesy of Kearney Park and Recreation.

The cottage will be in front of Nelson’s Furniture until Dec. 19. The cottage will be open 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.