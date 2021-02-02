Flu pales in comparison to COVID-19, medical experts say

KEARNEY — Despite what naysayers believe, COVID-19 is far worse than the seasonal flu, say two medical experts.
Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, and Dr. David Cantral, a pulmonologist at Kearney Regional Medical Center, say they’ve never seen anything quite like COVID-19.
For starters, there is the death toll. In an average year, the flu kills between 15,000 and 65,000 people in the United States.
In just a single year, COVID-19 has taken 450,000 American lives, and the number keeps rising, Menon said. That puts it just behind cardiovascular disease, which kills 650,000 Americans each year, and cancers of all kinds, which take roughly 600,000 lives.
Accidents — including traffic accidents, drug overdoses, farm and industrial accidents and accidental shootings — are the third highest cause of death, killing 180,000 people.
“At 450,000 deaths and counting, COVID is comfortably the third largest cause of mortality over the past year,” Menon said. “This is the highest number of deaths in a single year due to an infective cause since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.” He noted that in 1957, about 120,000 people died of the flu, but that is roughly one-quarter of the 441,000 who have died of COVID since record-keeping in the U.S. began Feb. 1.
“The U.S. has lost more than 1,000 people per million residents to COVID in the past year, a mortality rate that is almost unmatched among countries with a population over 80 million,” Menon added. “Only the United Kingdom and Italy, among large countries, come anywhere close.”
Those nations have a population of about a fifth of the U.S.
He also said long-term medical problems stemming from COVID-19 are much more serious than those of the flu. Many COVID-19 patients cannot taste or smell for months after they otherwise recover. Some develop pneumonia caused by lung damage from COVID-19. Such lingering symptoms are rare after the flu.
Menon said medical experts expect birth rates to fall this year as a result of COVID-19 for many reasons, including the economic anxiety of the pandemic, pressures of existing parenthood, and lack of opportunities for casual sex and unplanned pregnancies.
He also sees suspected evidence of higher-than-expected mortality rates for 2020 that cannot be explained by COVID deaths alone. “Population growth in America may take a couple of years to recover,” he said.
As for Cantral, he’s never seen anything like COVID in his 26 years of medicine.
“Not even close. Even the bad influenza strains have been nothing even close to this, both in terms of numbers of people that we see and the severity of illnesses in some people. These are among the sickest patients I’ve ever taken care of,” he said. “The sheer severity of lung dysfunction and the length of time that they are sick is nothing like previous pneumonia or respiratory infections.”
Menon added, “For the U.S., the third largest country in the world and home to 320 million people, COVID has been an enormous tragedy.”