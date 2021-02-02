Flu pales in comparison to COVID-19, medical experts say

“The U.S. has lost more than 1,000 people per million residents to COVID in the past year, a mortality rate that is almost unmatched among countries with a population over 80 million,” Menon added. “Only the United Kingdom and Italy, among large countries, come anywhere close.”

Those nations have a population of about a fifth of the U.S.

He also said long-term medical problems stemming from COVID-19 are much more serious than those of the flu. Many COVID-19 patients cannot taste or smell for months after they otherwise recover. Some develop pneumonia caused by lung damage from COVID-19. Such lingering symptoms are rare after the flu.

Menon said medical experts expect birth rates to fall this year as a result of COVID-19 for many reasons, including the economic anxiety of the pandemic, pressures of existing parenthood, and lack of opportunities for casual sex and unplanned pregnancies.

He also sees suspected evidence of higher-than-expected mortality rates for 2020 that cannot be explained by COVID deaths alone. “Population growth in America may take a couple of years to recover,” he said.

As for Cantral, he’s never seen anything like COVID in his 26 years of medicine.