Flower art: Kearney High forticulture class blooming with students

KEARNEY — When Breann Zimmer began working as an agriculture teacher at Kearney High School this school year, she jumped at the chance to teach the floriculture class.

As the former ag teacher at Central City, Zimmer often worked in the greenhouse and developed a passion for plants.

One of Zimmer’s biggest goals for the floriculture class at KHS is to teach the students about the floral industry and having a career in the floral business. Students also get a chance to arrange flowers once a week.

“We start small. We start with boutonnières, and then they make vase arrangements and learn more of the artistic side. I consider it an art class, but our medium is flowers,” Zimmer said.

Students learn about what part of the world certain flowers originate, the main flowers grown in different countries and the history of floral arrangements.

“We just got done with the history actually. ... We talked about the Renaissance era, Greek era, Roman, what those styles look like,” Zimmer explained.

When creating arrangements, Zimmer teaches the students about different art forms and color schemes. The class looks forward to the days they get to create arrangements.

