Flower art: Kearney High florticulture class blooming with students

KEARNEY — When Breann Zimmer began working as an agriculture teacher at Kearney High School this school year, she jumped at the chance to teach the floriculture class.
As the former ag teacher at Central City, Zimmer often worked in the greenhouse and developed a passion for plants.
One of Zimmer’s biggest goals for the floriculture class at KHS is to teach the students about the floral industry and having a career in the floral business. Students also get a chance to arrange flowers once a week.
“We start small. We start with boutonnières, and then they make vase arrangements and learn more of the artistic side. I consider it an art class, but our medium is flowers,” Zimmer said.
Students learn about what part of the world certain flowers originate, the main flowers grown in different countries and the history of floral arrangements.
“We just got done with the history actually. ... We talked about the Renaissance era, Greek era, Roman, what those styles look like,” Zimmer explained.
When creating arrangements, Zimmer teaches the students about different art forms and color schemes. The class looks forward to the days they get to create arrangements.
“They just light up. They come in, and they smell the aroma of flowers. They see that we are going to be working with our hands. Seeing it go from this to an arrangement is really exciting,” said Zimmer.
Divas Floral Shop and Boutique in Kearney have provided flowers to the class and also given guidance on making arrangements. Last semester, the class was able to visit Divas and work with them on a bridal bouquet.
“They worked on making a hand bouquet and putting that together. It was amazing, and the students love that,” Zimmer said.
Some students come into the class with no experience, but others like Romello Henry, 16, have worked with flowers. Henry has worked at Hy-Vee Floral since November, but the floriculture class has taught him things he didn’t expect.
“It’s really brought in elements I didn’t think about like color and balance and shape and scale. It really just teaches you how you should form an arrangement instead of just giving you a template or a recipe to follow,” he said.
The class’s arrangements are put on display for a few days in different offices at KHS, and the arrangements have helped garner attention for the class.
“I’m expecting and anticipating our numbers to grow significantly in the next two or three years,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer recently received approval to get a floral cooler to keep the flowers and to display the floral arrangements.
Henry plans to continue to work with flowers and to see how happy something so simple can make other people.
“It’s such a simple thing. It’s a plant. Why are people getting so excited about it? But when you actually make the arrangement and you are proud of what you made, it’s really cool to see,” he said.