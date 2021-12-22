Flood reduction options from Gibbon to Alda presented to CPNRD

John Petersen, JEO project manager, gave an update last week on the Environmental Assessment Plan for the Lower Wood River Watershed to the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors at their monthly meeting in Grand Island.

The project is located along the Wood River downstream of Riverdale to the confluence with the Platte River and is focusing on benefiting agricultural areas and the communities of Gibbon, Shelton, Wood River and Alda.

Flooding is an ongoing hazard along the Lower Wood River Watershed. Recorded flooding events in the region date back to 1947. It was also part of the Great Flood of 1883.

In March 2019, the municipalities of Wood River, Gibbon and Shelton experienced the effects of a massive flood that caused millions of dollars in property damages. The area also flooded again in July of that year.

During a public meeting held in August 2020 on the proposed watershed improvement project, it was said that the flooding challenge that has affected that area for more than 100 years of settlement stems from the limited capacity of Wood River, and the flat topography of the area, which creates design challenges for flood mitigation projects.