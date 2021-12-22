Flood reduction options from Gibbon to Alda presented to CPNRD

John Petersen, JEO project manager, gave an update last week on the Environmental Assessment Plan for the Lower Wood River Watershed to the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors at their monthly meeting in Grand Island.
The project is located along the Wood River downstream of Riverdale to the confluence with the Platte River and is focusing on benefiting agricultural areas and the communities of Gibbon, Shelton, Wood River and Alda.
Flooding is an ongoing hazard along the Lower Wood River Watershed. Recorded flooding events in the region date back to 1947. It was also part of the Great Flood of 1883.
In March 2019, the municipalities of Wood River, Gibbon and Shelton experienced the effects of a massive flood that caused millions of dollars in property damages. The area also flooded again in July of that year.
During a public meeting held in August 2020 on the proposed watershed improvement project, it was said that the flooding challenge that has affected that area for more than 100 years of settlement stems from the limited capacity of Wood River, and the flat topography of the area, which creates design challenges for flood mitigation projects.
At the Central NRD meeting on Thursday, Petersen said the initial two-year planning process is to identify projects, such as berms, dams, channel cleanout, bridge and culvert improvements, and bypass channels that will reduce flood damages and protect lives and infrastructure.
He reported on two effective alternatives to reduce flooding.
The first alternative is a diversion west of Gibbon that would move floodwater four miles to the Platte River and protect an estimated 15,000 agricultural acres and the cities of Gibbon, Shelton and Wood River during high flood events. The cost is estimated at $80 million-$100 million. Petersen said the second alternative is a levee system that would outline Gibbon and Wood River to protect homes and town infrastructure; however, this option does not provide much protection for agricultural lands. The cost to build the levees is estimated at $40 million-$60 million.
Petersen said since both plans would have construction costs more than $25 million, congressional approval would be required to develop Environmental Impact Statements to outline the effect of the proposed projects on the surrounding environment. He said this approval may take up to 12 months. Once the plan is approved, CPNRD will work with the NRCS and other funding agencies to move into the design and construction phases.
A flood control project that was completed nearly 20 years on the Wood River in Grand Island paid big dividends during the 2019.
In 1967, the Wood River flooded a huge part of southern Grand Island causing millions of dollars in property damages.
In 2020, the Lower Wood River Watershed was selected by the Central Platte NRD for the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program to held address flooding concerns within the watershed.
The Lower Wood River Watershed runs along Wood River beginning upstream of Riverdale and ending at the Wood River’s confluence with the Platte River. The watershed includes portions of Buffalo, Hall and Merrick counties and covers 232,295 acres.
In other business, the NRD board approved a contract amendment in the amount of $13,000 with Olsson for additional work on the NRD’s Groundwater Management Plan.
The contract also extends the completion date to March 1, 2022.
In 2019, Olsson was selected to update the plan in the amount of $102,000 to incorporate a substantial amount of new data and insight acquired and developed since 1985. During the last 35 years, rules and regulations have changed significantly and groundwater management goals have evolved.
Olsson is evaluating current plan triggers, updated data sets and maps, and has run more than 200 scenarios with the Cooperative Hydrology Study model and the Groundwater Evaluation Toolkit to predict what may happen with future management options. A major change to the plan would allow the NRD to require meters in areas with continual groundwater decline instead of reducing irrigated acres.