Flood, pandemic forced a welcome transformation of North Shore Marina at Republican City

REPUBLICAN CITY ­— A new era has dawned at North Shore Marina at Republican City.

The business on the shores of Harlan County Reservoir in Republican City has recently come under new ownership and new management. Shawn King of Kearney was approached by former owner, Keith Rodehorst, to purchase the marina in the early 2000s, but King didn’t take him up on the offer until a few years ago.

King began leasing to own the business about five years ago, and he officially took over North Shore this year.

Not long into King’s involvement at the marina, a historical flood in 2019 left much of the business underwater. They were forced to make some tough decisions, including combining the marina with the restaurant, said Zach King, operations manager and Shawn’s son.

The flood required an array of renovations for North Shore including updating the restaurant and marina, event center and laundry room. They’ve also added more boat slips, with 150 seasonal slips and 50-60 courtesy/rental slips, two new dry storage buildings that hold 30 boats each and more boat rentals.

The grounds of North Shore also have gotten a face-lift with the removal of dead trees and planting new ones, adding a playground near the campground and updating the parking lot. North Shore has 120 spots for seasonal camping and 25 spots for overnight camping.

Along with the many updates on the grounds, Zach is working to give North Shore a fresh, new image. Zach began working at North Shore during his summer break from Evangel University in Springfield, Mo. He has worked as the head cook, on the grounds and as the outside manager. Now he has moved into operations.

“I’ve been trying to build up our merchandising and apparel line, and we now have an online website that we were going to beef up and sell stuff. We’re trying to create a brand out of it. So that’s been really fun,” Zach said.

The marina offers the typical boating and fishing supplies, grocery items, propane and firewood, but customers can also pick up Harlan County Lake souvenirs in their shop. T-shirts, sweatshirts, baseball caps, beanies, mugs and even lip balm with North Shore’s logo are available in the store or online. Zach had the idea to create North Shore apparel and memorabilia from buying similar items while on vacation.

“You go somewhere, and you bought a shirt that says … Colorado. I was like, ‘Why don’t we do that here?’ I started doing that, and it went over just really, really well,” Zach said. “I think people, especially in Nebraska, they take pride in where they’re from and where they’re happy place is. You want to rep your happy place.”

The restaurant’s menu has been kept simple with burgers, sandwiches and pizza. They are planning to add weekly specials this year as well as steaks from local beef.

North Shore typically opens in late April, and their season runs through mid-November for hunters. Zach and General Manager Jay Kunasek would like to add an outfitting business as part of their many offerings at North Shore.

Hunters come from across the nation to Harlan County to hunt various species from deer to rabbits.

“I drive around this lake on the south side. I don’t see any Nebraska vehicles out here. It’s Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, New York,” Kunasek said. “It is very, very neat. You get to talk to people from all over.”

They would like to provide guided hunts for hunters as well as lodging in Republican City and processing of the animals.

“We just acquired another employee who has a very vast knowledge and I’m a hunter, I love to hunt. Zach loves to hunt we all we all enjoy that kind of thing. So eventually we’d like to have we have a house in town that we’d like to rent out during,” Kunasek said.

Despite the curve balls that have been thrown at them, the flood and the pandemic have helped the business evolve.

“The flood forced us to here. Then COVID happened and people started camping because they had nowhere else to go. Despite all the bad, it was really good. COVID really boosted camping. We were busy throughout the entire week in the summer,” Zach said.

The Kings and Kunasek are focused on service for their customers: serving their customers the best atmosphere and experience at Harlan County Lake.

“It’s a good place with a great family atmosphere,” Zach said. “That’s kind of our goal is to serve the people with the lake and provide that fun time.”