Flies, maggots help teach UNK students about criminal investigations

KEARNEY — Criminal justice lecturer Kyle Harshbarger uses chicken livers to introduce UNK students to the first witnesses of a crime scene.
Flies.
“I teach them how to understand the life cycle of the maggot and what they’re looking at,” Harshbarger said. “Because when there is a death, if there’s a fly in the area, they’re going to be landing and laying eggs within seconds or minutes of the time of death.”
The former police officer uses experiments in his class called CJUS 390: Criminal Investigations. His objectives are to help students identify the stages of the fly life cycle, investigate death and collect samples to send in for proper assessment.
The experiment involves putting chicken liver or meat in a container while Harshbarger teaches the class about a fly’s life cycle. Next, students take the container home and notate the time and temperature that fly activity was noticed. The students take the liver or meat back to class after documenting the life cycle stages for almost a week.
Some students got creative with their locations.
“I lived in the dorms and my friends said, ‘I’m not going to take your chicken liver,’” laughed Michaela Hall, a 2021 graduate. “So I ended up putting it in the UNK trash and maintenance area, and so every day, I’d ride up in the morning, check on my box of chicken liver and wave at the maintenance guys. They’d come over and look at it and discuss the maggots.”
Kathryn Hauroff, a 2018 graduate, planted pieces of meat in her grill, in the garage and indoors. She said her children were the least pleased with the stench coming from the rotting meat she placed on the front porch.
Flies will detect a corpse within seconds and lay eggs that “look like cheese,” according to Harshbarger. The eggs hatch during the first instar (stage of life), they grow during the second, and it’s not until the third instar 22 hours later, when the “teenage” maggots begin wriggling around.
At 100 to 130 hours after death, the maggots will “move out of the house” and seek dirt to burrow into. Once buried in the dirt, the maggots will pupate and become full-grown flies.
And the cycle starts over.
Harshbarger said the newly grown flies oftentimes will refrain from laying eggs on the host a second time. The flies can detect when a host is no longer viable.
The maggots feed on the meat and leave the scraps for other scavengers. He also mentions how the movement of maggots can be so powerful that clothing shifts. Sometimes even the path of a bullet can be difficult to determine because the larvae activity can move it.
Harshbarger has used this experiment in his class for about 10 years, and he said students usually know then if criminal justice is for them or not.
“I think that you kind of also need to know what you’re getting into, and this is, this is a very small aspect of what an investigator may have to do,” Harshbarger said. “The other side of that is that there’s people that do this and they’re like, ‘Wow, this is exactly what I want to go into,’ and so it opens up both horizons.”
Before becoming a UNK adjunct faculty member 15 years ago, Harshbarger did police work for 23 years. He served 13 years as a SWAT officer and six years as a sergeant of investigation.
Harshbarger conducted similar training at human farms with diseased bodies. During investigations for the Kearney Police Department, he educated himself on etymology by listening to experts.
After retiring to teach, he works with Chief Jim Davis at the UNK Police Department to teach basic investigations for young officers.
“It still helps me in my profession now,” said Hauroff said, an associate attorney at Stehlik Law Firm in Grand Island. “It’s helpful for you to tell how long a body’s been sitting there by the stage of the larva. It’s good for investigations.”
Hall also benefited from Harshbarger’s maggot experiments.
“The end result taught me why it’s important to know more about criminal procedures,” Hall said. “I didn’t think about how nature plays a role, and Harshbarger was able to convey that you have to have contacts who know more about things than you do, so you’d better go and educate yourself.”
Harshbarger hopes his lessons will continue to aid others in their investigations.
“This whole thing seems really gross, and people hate flies, but one thing that I say is, if it wasn’t for flies I don’t think we would be here as human beings,” Harshbarger said. “Because they do help the decay of dead bodies, and if we didn’t have them — if we didn’t have scavengers — then gosh knows what the disease would come out of the dead bodies out there. They are a much-needed part of our environment and our survival.”