Flies, maggots help teach UNK students about criminal investigations

“I think that you kind of also need to know what you’re getting into, and this is, this is a very small aspect of what an investigator may have to do,” Harshbarger said. “The other side of that is that there’s people that do this and they’re like, ‘Wow, this is exactly what I want to go into,’ and so it opens up both horizons.”

Before becoming a UNK adjunct faculty member 15 years ago, Harshbarger did police work for 23 years. He served 13 years as a SWAT officer and six years as a sergeant of investigation.

Harshbarger conducted similar training at human farms with diseased bodies. During investigations for the Kearney Police Department, he educated himself on etymology by listening to experts.

After retiring to teach, he works with Chief Jim Davis at the UNK Police Department to teach basic investigations for young officers.

“It still helps me in my profession now,” said Hauroff said, an associate attorney at Stehlik Law Firm in Grand Island. “It’s helpful for you to tell how long a body’s been sitting there by the stage of the larva. It’s good for investigations.”

Hall also benefited from Harshbarger’s maggot experiments.