Fixing sewer main near UNK will squeeze traffic on 24th Street
Fixing sewer main near UNK will squeeze traffic on 24th Street

Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Eastbound lanes of West 24th Street — U.S. Highway 30 — between Country Club Lane and University Drive (north) will be reduced to one lane of traffic on the outside lane beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to an announcement by the city of Kearney Utilities Department.

A sanitary sewer main repair will be made in the left turn lane. The left turn lane and the inside eastbound lane of East 24th Street will be reopened to traffic by 5 p.m. Monday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommend that motorists use the alternate route.

