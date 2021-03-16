Five new COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County Monday

KEARNEY – Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in its seven-county region for Monday.

New cases included five in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County, and one each in Dawson and Kearney counties.

Two Rivers has had 10,163 cases of COVID-19 since last March 20, and 116 deaths. Of those patients, 9,723 are no longer showing symptoms. Outcomes of the remaining cases have not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients Tuesday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said that since last March 20, 205,103 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 350 on Monday, while 778,104 people have tested negative. There have been 2,128 deaths, including one reported Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, 636,414 people — 14.8 percent of the 1.48 million Nebraskans age 16 and over — have been fully vaccinated, DHHS said.

To register for a vaccine, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.