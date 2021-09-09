Five more men charged in connection to Furnas County sex trafficking case

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Putnam turned himself into the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and posted 10% of a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24 in Furnas County Court at Beaver City.

Richard Walls is charged in Furnas County Court with two counts of child abuse. Walls allegedly permitted a child to be placed in a situation that endangered the physical or mental health of the child and placed the alleged victim in a situation to be trafficked in November 2019. He faces a maximum of three years imprisonment and 18 months post-release supervision or a $10,000 fine or both, for both charges.

Kasey Miller is charged in Furnas County Court with first-degree sexual assault. He allegedly subjected the victim to sexual penetration when the alleged victim was at least 12 but younger than 16 years of age between August and September 2019. He faces a maximum of 50 years in prison and a minimum of two years imprisonment.

Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown reported Thursday that Putnam is the only suspect who has turned himself in and has posted bond. The others have not been arrested.

There are 18 total men who have been charged in connection to the Furnas County sex trafficking case.