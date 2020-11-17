Five more in Buffalo County die of COVID-19; Two Rivers reports 101 new cases Monday

KEARNEY — Five more people from Buffalo County have died of COVID-19, Two Rivers Public Health Department said Monday. They include a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and three women in their 90s.

The death toll in the seven-county region since March 20 is now 46.

Tuesday morning, Two Rivers announced 101 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Monday. Two Rivers has had 592 new cases of COVID-19 in the last five days.

New case numbers are 56 in Buffalo County, 25 in Dawson County, 12 in Phelps County, four in Harlan County, two in Franklin County and one each in Gosper and Kearney counties.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36.

Since March 20, Two Rivers had confirmed 5,767 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,250 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,517 patients cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total case numbers are:

- Buffalo County: 2,924

- Dawson County: 1,704

- Franklin County: 140

- Gosper County: 94