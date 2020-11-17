 Skip to main content
Five more in Buffalo County die of COVID-19; Two Rivers reports 101 new cases Monday
Test cases as of Nov. 15

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY — Five more people from Buffalo County have died of COVID-19, Two Rivers Public Health Department said Monday. They include a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and three women in their 90s.

The death toll in the seven-county region since March 20 is now 46.

Tuesday morning, Two Rivers announced 101 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Monday. Two Rivers has had 592 new cases of COVID-19 in the last five days.

New case numbers are 56 in Buffalo County, 25 in Dawson County, 12 in Phelps County, four in Harlan County, two in Franklin County and one each in Gosper and Kearney counties.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36.

Since March 20, Two Rivers had confirmed 5,767 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,250 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,517 patients cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total case numbers are:

- Buffalo County: 2,924

- Dawson County: 1,704

- Franklin County: 140

- Gosper County: 94

- Harlan County: 101

- Kearney County: 359

- Phelps County: 445

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.

People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.

Statewide, Nebraska has had 101,601 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with a record one-day high of 3,440 new cases Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraska’s death toll is 797, with 18 deaths Monday.

For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

