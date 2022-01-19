Five more die of COVID in the Two Rivers district; man dies of the flu

KEARNEY – A man in his 60s has become the first influenza death in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Also on Tuesday, Two Rivers said five more people died from COVID-19 in November and December. They ranged in age from 50s to 90s.
No further details were announced. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 180 in the Two Rivers district since record-keeping began March 20, 2020. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Two Rivers has a mobile testing site 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N. It also offers free vaccinations throughout its seven counties. For details, visit trphd.org, click on “COVID-19” and then “events.”
Two Rivers urged the community to help prevent the spread of both influenza and COVID-19 by doing the following:
– Getting fully vaccinated and boosted;
– Getting tested before attending indoor gatherings, especially around individuals who are at higher risk of severe infection;
– Avoiding crowded places or confined indoor spaces;
– Staying home when you have symptoms;
– Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings ;
– Washing hands frequently;
– Keeping 6 feet distance from others;
– If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, get tested before being around others.
For more information, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154.