Five more die of COVID-19 in Two Rivers region; 75 new cases reported

KEARNEY – Five more people have died of COVID-19, Two Rivers Public Health Department said Tuesday, raising the seven-county region’s death toll to 72 since the pandemic began in March.

They included a Franklin County man in his 50s; two Buffalo County men, one in his 70s and one in his 80s; and two people from Dawson County, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Two Rivers reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. That included 47 cases in Buffalo County, 10 cases each in Dawson and Phelps counties, three cases each in Harlan and Kearney counties, and two in Franklin County. Only Gosper County had no new cases.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36 COVID patients Wednesday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 17, with four on ventilators.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,095 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,059 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total numbers from Two Rivers as of Wednesday morning are:

- Buffalo: 3,686

- Dawson: 1,981

- Franklin: 172

- Gosper: 105

- Harlan: 142