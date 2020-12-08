 Skip to main content
Five more COVID-19-related deaths, 44 new cases reported Monday by Two Rivers
Positive cases chart 12.6

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – Five more people have died from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Monday.

They include three people from Buffalo County: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. Other deaths are a man in his 80s from Gosper County, and a woman in her 80s from Phelps County.

These deaths raise the seven-county Two Rivers death toll to 82 since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. They were 19 people in Dawson County, 15 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, three in Franklin County and two in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Kearney counties.

Tuesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 27 COVID-19 patients, two fewer than Monday. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12, with two on ventilators. This was unchanged from Monday.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,611 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,703 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each of its counties:

- Buffalo: 3,912

- Dawson: 2,157

- Phelps: 628

- Kearney: 461

- Franklin: 179

- Harlan: 160

- Gosper: 114

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday, and a total of 141,127 since March 20. There have been 1,236 deaths, including 31 Monday. Of those tested since March 20, 635,366 people have been negative.

As of Monday evening, 810 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. That is 42 more than Sunday, but far below numbers of 961 on Nov. 18, 983 on Nov. 20 and 905 on Dec. 1.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

