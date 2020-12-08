Five more COVID-19-related deaths, 44 new cases reported Monday by Two Rivers

KEARNEY – Five more people have died from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Monday.

They include three people from Buffalo County: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. Other deaths are a man in his 80s from Gosper County, and a woman in her 80s from Phelps County.

These deaths raise the seven-county Two Rivers death toll to 82 since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. They were 19 people in Dawson County, 15 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, three in Franklin County and two in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Kearney counties.

Tuesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 27 COVID-19 patients, two fewer than Monday. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12, with two on ventilators. This was unchanged from Monday.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,611 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,703 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each of its counties:

- Buffalo: 3,912

- Dawson: 2,157

- Phelps: 628