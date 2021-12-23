Five men sentenced for their involvement in William Quinn's sex trafficking case in Furnas County

BEAVER CITY — Five men were sentenced Wednesday in Furnas County District Court for their involvement in a sex trafficking case.
The men were sentenced after William “Billy” Quinn was given 176.5 years in prison for 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old.
During the sentencings, Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said that it has become more and more obvious to distinguish in sex trafficking cases the difference between someone who exploits and sells someone for sex and a person who buys someone for sex.
O’Brien noted the power and manipulation that Quinn had not only over the victim but also over the adult men to make poor decisions.
“In some ways, they were victims of Quinn,” O’Brien said during the sentencings.
The prosecution noted that the men’s cooperation in the investigation and testifying at Quinn’s trial was valuable. The prosecution stated that these men did make terrible decisions, but each of the men had minimal criminal history before this case and were at low risk to offend again. The prosecution did not actively advocate for jail time for each of the men.
To each of the men, Judge James E. Doyle IV said they did not see the victim as a child, but as an object and defiled her.
— Jacob Kramer, 23, of Oxford was sentenced to 90 days in jail for one count of child abuse. He was given one day credit for time served. Kramer will be on probation for 60 months and pay a fine of $1,000. Kramer will be granted work release during his jail sentence.
— Bucky Weaver, 41, of Axtell was sentenced to 90 days in jail for one count of first-degree sexual assault. He was granted work release. Weaver will be on probation for five years and must pay a $1,000 fine. He must register as a sex offender for 25 years.
— Terry Smith, 39, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for first-degree sexual assault. He was given one day credit for time served and was granted work release. He will be on probation for five years and must pay a $1,000 fine. He must register as a sex offender for 25 years.
— Carl Kramer, 55, of Oxford was sentenced to 180 days in jail for two counts of child abuse. He must pay a $2,000 fine and will be on probation for 60 months.
— Justin Brooks, 32, of Arapahoe was sentenced to 90 days in jail for child abuse. He was given credit for two days served and authorized for work release. He will be on probation for 60 months and must pay a fine of $1,000.