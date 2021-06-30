Five Kearney-area museums among those to share $15k grant funds

Historical Society gives grants to regional groups

LINCOLN — The Custer County Historical Society in Broken Bow is among Kearney-area organizations receiving grants from the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

Other grant recipients from the region are Seven Valleys Historical Society of Callaway, Robert Henri Museum of Cozad, Gothenburg Historical Museum and Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails and Rails Museum of Kearney.

The dollar amounts for the individual grants was not provided, but they ranged from $200 to $1,400.

According to a Tuesday announcement, the 20 recipients statewide are from 18 counties across the state that will get a share of $15,605.

NSHSF received 98 grant applications requesting more than $1.2 million to fulfill needs such as conservation of collections, public programming, outreach, exhibits, promotion of the facility and services, promotion of tourism and visitation, school programs and resources for the classroom, management of collections and building preservation.